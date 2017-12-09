World Series odds after Giancarlo Stanton trade: Yankees right on Dodgers' heels

Just in case you hadn't heard from the thousands of internet posts on the matter, the Yankees acquired reigning NL MVP Giancarlo Stanton from the Marlins Saturday morning. As such, there was bound to be fallout on the gambling market.

Sure enough, per Westgate, the Yankees went from 8/1 to win the World Series to 6/1. They still aren't the favorite, though. That title belongs to the defending NL champion Dodgers.

Here are the World Series championship odds for all 30 teams.

By way of reminder, odds aren't predictions, but instead more a landscape of the betting public. The more popular a team is among people betting, the higher on the list they appear. If you think your favorite team is too low, find a way to place a legal bet.