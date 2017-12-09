World Series odds after Giancarlo Stanton trade: Yankees right on Dodgers' heels
The Stanton trade moved the needle, but only a little
Just in case you hadn't heard from the thousands of internet posts on the matter, the Yankees acquired reigning NL MVP Giancarlo Stanton from the Marlins Saturday morning. As such, there was bound to be fallout on the gambling market.
Sure enough, per Westgate, the Yankees went from 8/1 to win the World Series to 6/1. They still aren't the favorite, though. That title belongs to the defending NL champion Dodgers.
Here are the World Series championship odds for all 30 teams.
Dodgers
9/2
Yankees
6/1
6/1
6/1
7/1
10/1
12/1
20/1
20/1
20/1
30/1
30/1
30/1
40/1
40/1
50/1
50/1
60/1
60/1
80/1
80/1
80/1
80/1
80/1
80/1
100/1
100/1
100/1
Marlins
500/1
500/1
By way of reminder, odds aren't predictions, but instead more a landscape of the betting public. The more popular a team is among people betting, the higher on the list they appear. If you think your favorite team is too low, find a way to place a legal bet.
-
Blame Loria, not Jeter, for Stanton deal
The Marlins are in bad shape right now, and that's on the previous owner
-
Stanton deal's impact on Harper market
We rank Harper's likely destinations now that the Yankees seem less likely
-
Let the Stanton trade conspiracies fly
Is the fact that Stanton was traded to Jeter's old team a coincidence? Twitter has some th...
-
Stanton trade: How NYY lineup may look
How does a lineup with Stanton and Aaron Judge look? What will the Yankees do at second ba...
-
What to know about Stanton's mega deal
Here are the details on Giancarlo Stanton's record contract
-
Report: Yankees get Stanton in trade
The NL MVP is headed to the Yankees
Add a Comment