World Series odds after Giancarlo Stanton trade: Yankees right on Dodgers' heels

The Stanton trade moved the needle, but only a little

Just in case you hadn't heard from the thousands of internet posts on the matter, the Yankees acquired reigning NL MVP Giancarlo Stanton from the Marlins Saturday morning. As such, there was bound to be fallout on the gambling market. 

Sure enough, per Westgate, the Yankees went from 8/1 to win the World Series to 6/1. They still aren't the favorite, though. That title belongs to the defending NL champion Dodgers

Here are the World Series championship odds for all 30 teams. 

Dodgers

9/2

Yankees

6/1

Indians

6/1

Astros

6/1

Nationals 

7/1

Cubs 

10/1

Red Sox 

12/1

Diamondbacks

20/1

Cardinals

20/1

Mets 

20/1

Angels

30/1

Brewers

30/1

Mariners

30/1

Rockies

40/1

Rays

40/1

Blue Jays

50/1

Giants 

50/1

Braves 

60/1

White Sox

60/1

Orioles

80/1

Rangers

80/1

Pirates

80/1

Twins 

80/1

Phillies

80/1

Reds 

80/1

Royals

100/1

Athletics 

100/1

Padres 

100/1

Marlins 

500/1

Tigers

500/1

By way of reminder, odds aren't predictions, but instead more a landscape of the betting public. The more popular a team is among people betting, the higher on the list they appear. If you think your favorite team is too low, find a way to place a legal bet. 

CBS Sports Writer

Matt Snyder has been a baseball writer with CBS Sports since 2011. A member of the BBWAA, he's now covered the last six World Series beginning with the epic 2011 Fall Classic. The former Indiana University... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Shop