World Series odds: How Manny Machado's deal with the Padres impacts the field
The Dodgers, and not the Padres with Manny Machado, are the NL favorite according to Vegas oddsmakers
The latest World Series odds from Westgate show the Padres with a decent bump after reportedly locking up Manny Machado to a massive $300 million contract. San Diego is still behind nine teams in the National League and sit at 50-1 compared to 100-1 before the signing. As far as the overall "favorite" goes, there's a tie between the Astros and Yankees at 6-1. The defending champion Red Sox check in at 7-1, which is also where the two-time defending NL champion Dodgers sit.
By way of reminder, odds aren't predictions but instead a reflection of the betting public.
- Astros: 6-1
- Yankees: 6-1
- Red Sox: 7-1
- Dodgers: 7-1
- Indians: 10-1
- Cubs: 12-1
- Cardinals: 12-1
- Nationals: 12-1
- Phillies: 14-1
- Braves: 18-1
- Brewers: 18-1
- Mets: 20-1
- Athletics: 25-1
- Rockies: 25-1
- Rays: 25-1
- Twins: 30-1
- Angels: 40-1
- Padres: 50-1
- White Sox: 60-1
- Reds: 80-1
- Diamondbacks: 80-1
- Pirates: 100-1
- Blue Jays: 200-1
- Giants: 200-1
- Mariners: 1000-1
- Rangers: 1000-1
- Tigers: 1000-1
- Royals: 1000-1
- Marlins: 2000-1
- Orioles: 2000-1
Some good buys in there, no? The Cubs at Nats at 12 to 1 along with any of the favorites look good. How about the Braves and Brewers at 18 to 1? My Hail Mary: Angels at 40 to 1.
