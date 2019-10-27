World Series: Patrick Corbin unable to give Nationals ace-like performance in Game 4 vs. Astros

WASHINGTON D.C. -- Coming into his start against the Houston Astros in Game 4 of the 2019 World Series, Washington Nationals southpaw Patrick Corbin said everything felt great and that he was ready to go after following his standard routine in the days following his Game 1 relief outing.

Unfortunately for Corbin and the Nationals, he wasn't able to generate his standard results on Saturday -- continuing a postseason-long trend.

During the regular season, Corbin had accumulated a 3.25 ERA and a 3.40 strikeout-to-walk ratio borne from him fanning more than 28 percent of the batters he faced. In his previous two playoff starts this October, he had thrown 11 innings and gave up seven hits, five earned runs, and eight walks while punching out 21. On Saturday, Corbin permitted seven hits and four runs across six, walking two and striking out just five -- or about 19 percent of the batters he faced.

Corbin at his best is a parlor trick: mixing fastballs and sliders (not to mention the occasional slow curve) and keeping batters unsure of what's coming next -- it all looks the same out of his hand, anyway. "He knows how to locate it and throw it kind of different ways that makes you chase it," Max Scherzer said of Corbin, "that you just think that it's a fastball and then you're just swinging at something that's a slider."

It stands to reason that an iffy Corbin start, then, is when he's unable to tease those out-of-zone swings, thus more balls; thus more walks; thus more pitches; thus more sequences where he has to go in the zone.

Saturday's game wasn't quite that straightforward. The Astros still whiffed and chased a fair amount. Corbin generated 11 swinging strikes on 33 swings, with all of them coming on the fringes of the zone or outside of it completely. The key to Houston's success came when they looked away. Of the Astros' seven hits off Corbin, five were on pitches to the opposite side of the plate from the batter. Another -- Robinson Chirinos's backbreaking two-run home run -- was on a changeup over the middle of the plate.

The Astros' team meeting earlier in the series supposedly instructed hitters to not try to play hero ball. The renewed emphasis on stringing together at-bats and rallies was on display in Game 3 and again in Game 4. Take a look at the first-inning sequence that gave the Astros an early lead:

From there, Corbin fared fine until Chirinos's home run. The levees broke open once the Nationals' bullpen entered the equation, but that -- in addition to Washington's continued offensive struggles -- can't be blamed on Corbin. The Nationals needed an ace-like outing in order to win on Saturday. Corbin is capable of delivering that -- he just fell short.