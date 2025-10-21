The 2025 World Series is finally upon us. The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays will face off in the Fall Classic beginning Friday night, a battle between the perennial contenders and a team that hasn't been to the World Series since 1993.

The Dodgers blew threw the postseason after winning the NL West, sweeping the Cincinnati Reds in the Wild Card Series, taking down the Philadelphia Phillies in four games in the NLDS and then sweeping the MLB-best Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS. The Blue Jays, on the other hand, earned a bye through the Wild Card Series, beat the New York Yankees in the ALDS and then pulled off a comeback against the Seattle Mariners in the ALCS.

If we're lucky, this one will go the distance and we won't crown a champion until after Game 7 on Nov. 1. Until then, though, your CBS Sports MLB experts are here to predict how the best-of-seven series will go.

Below are picks from our five MLB writers for how the World Series will unfold.

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays

(FanDuel odds: Dodgers -148, Blue Jays +126)

Anderson: I picked the Dodgers to win the World Series before the start of the playoffs. (I also picked the Yankees to meet them here, so hey, who cares.) I think this Dodgers team, when close to healthy, is the best in baseball. Anything can happen in a seven-game series -- and I do hope we end the year with seven great contests -- but I'm going to stick with my original pick. Pick: Dodgers in 7

Axisa: The Dodgers manhandled the Brewers in the NLCS, though I wouldn't say their offense fired on all cylinders that series, and it's hard to expect their pitching to be that good again. Toronto's offense is similar to Milwaukee's, just better, because it has power to go along with all the contact. I think these two teams are fairly evenly matched even though it feels like there's an air of invincibility with the Dodgers right now. I guess I just have an easier time seeing their lineup going cold with runners in scoring position for 7-10 days than I do Toronto's. Pick: Blue Jays in 7

McWilliams: This series might go longer than people expect because the Blue Jays are the best hitting team in baseball -- deep, versatile, and capable of getting into the Dodgers' bullpen. Still, the Dodgers are too good. Their elite starters and star position players cover up any bullpen concerns and know how to win this time of year. I picked Dodgers in six, but it wouldn't surprise me if it ends in five. Pick: Dodgers in 6

Perry: The Dodgers seem to be peaking at just the right time, as they've won nine of the 10 games they've played this postseason. That's no accident: they're an excellent team whose roster is tailored for playoff success. They're also as healthy as they've been in some time, and unlike last year -- when they of course won the World Series -- the rotation is full and in top form. The Jays, meantime, are thinner in the rotation and will be less rested going into the World Series. That's to say nothing of the Bo Bichette questions. The Dodgers just seem like the stronger team right now with more rest and fewer question marks. Pick: Dodgers in 6

Snyder: That starting pitching is rested up and dominant at least two times through the order each game, maybe even a third in some cases. The Dodgers' offense hasn't even fully awakened, but there will be spots it happens against this Blue Jays pitching staff -- enough that it's a short series. Pick: Dodgers in 5