World Series: Red Sox ace Chris Sale to start Game 1, Alex Cora says David Price will 'probably' go Game 2

The Boston Red Sox still don't know who they will play in the World Series yet, but they do know the top of their rotation.

Manager Alex Cora told WEEI on Friday that Chris Sale will start Game 1 of the World Series and David Price will "most likely" start Game 2. The first two games of the World Series will be at Fenway Park on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"Yes, Chris Sale is our No. 1 starter. Most likely David will be Game 2," Cora said. "We'll figure it out. We'll talk about it [Saturday] as a group, but Chris is ready for Game 1. We'll decide about Game 2, 3, and 4."

Sale has not pitched since the ALCS opener on Oct. 13. He has been sidelined by a stomach virus that sent him to a local hospital for overnight observation on Sunday. The Red Sox have not specified Sale's aliment or treatment. His start for Game 5 of the ALCS was pushed back to Game 6 instead, but the Red Sox were able to close out the series without even needing him.

So far this postseason, Sale has pitched 10 1/3 innings with four earned runs, 14 strikeouts and six walks resulting in a 2-1 record.

Price will be coming off a spectacular performance in Game 5 of the ALCS where he pitched six scoreless innings against the Houston Astros on short rest.

The Red Sox arrived back in Boston on Friday morning after their 4-1 ALCS series win over the 2017 World Series champions and were greeted by an ALCS championship banner that had already been hung at Fenway Park.