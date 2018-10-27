World Series: Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia stopped by security, has his ID checked at Dodger Stadium

There are precious few venues in which a celebrity can play the "don't you know who I am?" card and not sound like a jerk, and this is one of them.

Friday afternoon Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia was stopped by Dodger Stadium security after arriving at the field for Game 3 of the World Series (GameTracker). He was walking across the field from the visiting team's entrance to the clubhouse when one security guard asked to see his ID. Check it out:

On his way into the 07 #Worldseries, Dustin Pedroia got held up and ID’d by security 😡 Dustin told them to go ask Jeff Francis! Who he HR’d off night before. Well some things never change. 😂 pic.twitter.com/iGdqLfq32Y — The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) October 26, 2018

"I card everyone," the security guard joked.

Believe it or not, this is not the first time Pedroia has been carded at a World Series game. As SI.com's Tom Verducci wrote in 2011, Pedroia was also stopped by security at Coors Field during the 2007 World Series.

Offseason knee surgery and subsequent complications have limited Pedroia to three games this season -- he hasn't played since May 29 -- though he has traveled with the team throughout the postseason. You think he'd miss this? No way.