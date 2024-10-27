World Series score: Dodgers slug way to 2-0 lead vs. Yankees, but Shohei Ohtani injury looms large for L.A.

A home run barrage gave the Dodgers a 4-2 win Saturday

The Los Angeles Dodgers are two wins away from a World Series championship. The Dodgers hung on to beat the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday night (LA 4, NY 2), and now have a 2-0 series lead. They were one out away from being down 0-1 in the series Friday night. Then Freddie Freeman hit a walk-off grand slam. Now the Dodgers have a 2-0 series lead, albeit with an injured Shohei Ohtani. Game 3 is Monday at Yankee Stadium.

You have to go back to 1996 for the last time a team erased a 2-0 series deficit to win the World Series. That team? The Yankees. They came back to beat the Braves in that Fall Classic for the first of their four championships from 1996-2000. New York will have to hope that comeback ability is in their organizational DNA. The Dodgers won an instant classic in Game 1 and were able to avoid disaster in the ninth inning of Game 2.

Here are a few takeaways from LA's Game 2 win.

1. The Dodgers hammered Rodón

Los Angeles was the best hitting team against left-handed pitchers during the regular season, making Carlos Rodón's Game 2 start of paramount importance. The Dodgers took advantage Saturday. They tagged Rodón for four runs in 3 ⅓ innings, including three home runs. Tommy Edman took Rodón keep in the second, then Teoscar Hernández and Freddie Freeman hit back-to-back homers in the third. To the action footage:

Hernández and Freeman are the second set of Dodgers to hit back-to-back homers in the World Series, joining Pedro Guerrero and Steve Yeager in Game 5 in 1981. That, of course, came against the Yankees as well. Dating back to 2021, Freeman now has a four-game homer streak in the postseason. Only George Springer (five games from 2017-19) has a longer streak.

Rodón allowed 31 homers during the regular season, the second most in baseball, and 21 of the 31 came off his fastball. That was the second-most homers off any pitch type in MLB (Shota Imanaga allowed 22 homers on his fastball). In Game 2, the Dodgers hit all three homers off Rodón's fastball. He threw 38 heaters and the Dodgers swung and missed once. They were on him.

The three home runs are tied for the most ever allowed by a Yankee in a World Series game. It's happened several times, and the last to do it before Rodón was David Wells in Game 1 of the 1998 World Series against the Padres. Greg Vaughn (two) and Tony Gwynn took Wells deep that game. Unlike Saturday night, the offense picked Wells up, and the Yankees won that game. No such luck this time.

2. Yamamoto is worth the money

The Dodgers outbid several teams (including the Yankees) to sign Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the three-time reigning MVP in Japan, and it was for moments like this: to shut down one of the highest scoring offenses in baseball in a World Series game. The regular season is important, for sure, but games like Game 2 is why the Dodgers gave Yamamoto a record $325 million contract.

Other than a Juan Soto solo homer in the third inning, Yamamoto was brilliant in Game 2, holding New York to one hit (Soto's home run) and two walks in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out four and retired the final 11 batters he faced after the Soto homer. Yamamoto threw 86 pitches, his most since returning from a shoulder injury on Sept. 10.

Prior to Game 2, the last time Yamamoto completed six innings in a start was June 7, when he fired seven shutout innings at Yankee Stadium. He struck out seven that night, allowed two hits, and threw his three fastest (and 11 of his 13 fastest) pitches as a Dodger. In two starts against the Yankees in 2024, Yamamoto allowed three hits in 13 ⅓ shutout innings.

Given the stakes, the case can be made Game 2 was Yamamoto's best start as a Dodger. You could also argue his two best starts as a Dodger came against the Yankees. 

3. The Yankees threatened in the ninth

The rally ultimately full short, but the Yankees did make things interesting against Blake Treinen in the ninth inning. Soto hit a long single off the wall to begin the inning, Giancarlo Stanton smoked a ball off the third base bag, Jazz Chisholm Jr. stroked an RBI single, and Anthony Rizzo took a pitch to the midsection to load the bases with one out.

The Yankees pushed a run across to cut the deficit to 4-2, though the Dodgers were able to escape the inning when Treinen struck out Anthony Volpe, and Alex Vesia got Jose Trevino to fly out to center to end the game. Trevino pinch-hit for the lefty swinging Austin Wells, who was 0 for 3 in the game.

The decision to pinch-hit Trevino against the lefty Vesia says more about New York's thin bench than it does Trevino. Trevino, the backup catcher, hit .189/.282/.344 against lefties this year. The other option was top prospect Jasson Domínguez, a switch-hitter who is significantly better against righties. He slashed .185/.264/.246 against lefties in Triple-A.

Through two games, the World Series margins are razor thin. The Dodgers rallied in the tenth inning in Game 1 when Freeman hit a walk-off homer. The Yankees put ducks on the pond in the ninth inning of Game 2, but Trevino flew out, and the Yankees didn't have a better pinch-hitter option. Two close games, but also a 2-0 series lead for the Dodgers.

4. Ohtani left with the trainer

The Dodger Stadium crowd was alive all night -- Ice Cube got things started with a quick two-song pregame concert -- and then suddenly the crowd hushed over in the bottom of the seventh inning. Shohei Ohtani slid into second base awkwardly on a stolen base attempt, and exited the game with the trainer. He was favoring his left arm. Here's the play:

Manager Dave Roberts said after the game that Ohtani suffered a subluxation of his left shoulder and will undergo testing Sunday, but said that the team is "encouraged" by his strength and range of motion. Needless to say, losing Ohtani for any length of time would be a devastating blow for the Dodgers, even with a 2-0 series lead. They're already playing a hobbled Freeman. A compromised Ohtani would be bad news.

Up next

Sunday is an off-day, then Game 3 is Monday night at Yankee Stadium. The Dodgers are two wins away from the eighth World Series title in franchise history and, historically, teams with a 2-0 lead in a best-of-seven have gone on to win the series 84% of the time. Righties Clarke Schmidt and Walker Buehler are the scheduled Game 3 starting pitchers.

Dodgers win Game 2, take 2-0 lead over Yankees in World Series

The Dodgers nipped the Yankees 4-2 in Game 2 on Saturday night, and they now lead the best-of-seven World Series by a count of 2-0. L.A. starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto worked 6 ⅓ innings. For the Dodgers, Tommy Edman, Freddie Freeman and Teoscar Hernández each homered. The Yankees scored a run and then loaded the bases in the ninth against Blake Treinen, but Alex Vesia was able to come on for the one-out save. 

Now the scene shifts to the Bronx for Game 3 on Monday. 

Dayn Perry
October 27, 2024, 3:09 AM
Oct. 26, 2024, 11:09 pm EDT
 
4-2 Dodgers, bases loaded, 2 outs, Alex Vesia coming on. 

Dayn Perry
October 27, 2024, 3:07 AM
Oct. 26, 2024, 11:07 pm EDT
 
A Yankees first baseman has not hit a home run since July 31st. This would be a heck of a time for it from Rizzo.

Mike Axisa
October 27, 2024, 3:00 AM
Oct. 26, 2024, 11:00 pm EDT
 
Great, tough AB by Chisholm to keep Yankee hopes alive. 

Dayn Perry
October 27, 2024, 3:00 AM
Oct. 26, 2024, 11:00 pm EDT
 
Yankees have three offensive outs to get at least three runs. That translates to a 97% chance that the Dodgers win Game 2 and take a 2-0 lead in the series. 

Dayn Perry
October 27, 2024, 2:48 AM
Oct. 26, 2024, 10:48 pm EDT
 
Dayn Perry
October 27, 2024, 2:45 AM
Oct. 26, 2024, 10:45 pm EDT
 
It's a shoulder injury for Ohtani, according to Ken Rosenthal. There's no word yet on the severity of the injury.

Dayn Perry
October 27, 2024, 2:44 AM
Oct. 26, 2024, 10:44 pm EDT
 
More angles on the Ohtani slide: 

Dayn Perry
October 27, 2024, 2:39 AM
Oct. 26, 2024, 10:39 pm EDT
 
Ohtani walks off field with trainers

He suffered what appeared to be an injury while sliding into second base on a stolen-base attempt. 

Dayn Perry
October 27, 2024, 2:35 AM
Oct. 26, 2024, 10:35 pm EDT
 
Absolutely agree with Matt there. Booing is weak

Kate Feldman
October 27, 2024, 2:29 AM
Oct. 26, 2024, 10:29 pm EDT
 
I hereby decree the "Yankees suck" chant is low rent. Just cheer for your team. It's like the "overrated" chant in college sports. You are indirectly denigrating your own team by saying their foe sucks. 

Matt Snyder
October 27, 2024, 2:26 AM
Oct. 26, 2024, 10:26 pm EDT
 
Going into the bottom of the seventh, the Dodgers have a 92.6% chance of winning Game 2.

Dayn Perry
October 27, 2024, 2:24 AM
Oct. 26, 2024, 10:24 pm EDT
 
Dayn Perry
October 27, 2024, 2:20 AM
Oct. 26, 2024, 10:20 pm EDT
 
Wonder what happens in that Rescue Hi-Surf episode. 

Dayn Perry
October 27, 2024, 2:17 AM
Oct. 26, 2024, 10:17 pm EDT
 
The last time Yamamoto threw a pitch in the seventh inning (before tonight!) was also June 7.

Kate Feldman
October 27, 2024, 2:11 AM
Oct. 26, 2024, 10:11 pm EDT
 
The last time Yamamoto threw a pitch in the sixth inning (before tonight!) was June 7.

Kate Feldman
October 27, 2024, 1:56 AM
Oct. 26, 2024, 9:56 pm EDT
 
Will be interesting to see if Roberts is aggressive with the hook this inning ahead of an off day. 

Dayn Perry
October 27, 2024, 1:54 AM
Oct. 26, 2024, 9:54 pm EDT
 
Oh hey, Tim Hill can get Freddie Freeman out

Kate Feldman
October 27, 2024, 1:51 AM
Oct. 26, 2024, 9:51 pm EDT
 
Yamamoto back out for the fifth. He's over 60 pitches.

 
Smith with a one-out double here in the fourth.

 
Carlos Rodón's work is done

Rodón went 3 ⅓ innings, allowing four runs on six hits. He didn't walk anyone, but that was just about the only plus of the outing, as he immediately coughed up three runs after Juan Soto's game-tying homer. Not being able to finish the fourth means the Yankees have to dip deeper into their bullpen than they'd like.There isn't much reason to sugarcoat it here: The Yankees needed a good outing and he was bad. 

Matt Snyder
October 27, 2024, 1:28 AM
Oct. 26, 2024, 9:28 pm EDT
 
That'll do it for Rodón. He completes 3 1/3 innings and allows four runs.

 
After the Dodgers put three runs on the board, Yamamoto sets the Yankees down 1-2-3 quickly.

Mike Axisa
October 27, 2024, 1:23 AM
Oct. 26, 2024, 9:23 pm EDT
 
Dayn Perry
October 27, 2024, 1:21 AM
Oct. 26, 2024, 9:21 pm EDT
 
Dodgers presently have an 84.3% chance of winning Game 2.

Dayn Perry
October 27, 2024, 1:19 AM
Oct. 26, 2024, 9:19 pm EDT
 
Just a total meltdown inning for Carlos Rodón. Two HRs allowed with two outs followed by a double, then he didn't even pay attention to Edman on second and third was stolen. He escapes the inning on a line drive to left. 

Matt Snyder
October 27, 2024, 1:15 AM
Oct. 26, 2024, 9:15 pm EDT
 
To repeat, Edman rocks lefties and always has. 

Dayn Perry
October 27, 2024, 1:13 AM
Oct. 26, 2024, 9:13 pm EDT
 
T. Hernández, Freeman put Dodgers back ahead

Rodón got the first two outs in the third inning, but that's where the good news ends.

Mookie Betts singled and Teoscar Hernández made his opportunity to bat with a runner aboard count with this two-run blast that gave Los Angeles a 3-1 advantage:

But that wasn't it. Freddie Freeman, last night's hero, then added his own blast to make it 4-1:

That's just the second time in World Series history that the Dodgers have gone back-to-back. Pedro Guerrero and Steve Yeager did it against Ron Guidry in the seventh inning of Game 5 during the 1981 World Series, also against the Yankees.

For those who are maybe tuning in late, every run tonight has been scored via home run: one on solo shots by Tommy Edman, Juan Soto, and Freeman, as well as two on Hernández's.

 
More on Soto's impactful homers:

Mike Axisa
October 27, 2024, 1:06 AM
Oct. 26, 2024, 9:06 pm EDT
