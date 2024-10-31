World Series score: Live updates as Aaron Judge's first Fall Classic homer puts Yankees up early vs. Dodgers

The 2024 World Series continues on Wednesday night with Game 5 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees. The Yankees avoided a sweep in the best-of-seven series on Tuesday, winning an 11-4 boat race that saw their offense come to life for the first time in the series. Nevertheless, the Yankees will have to win again on Wednesday to prolong the series and force a return to Los Angeles for Games 6 and (should it prove necessary) 7.

No team in MLB history has ever recovered from a 3-0 deficit to win the World Series. For that matter, no team in such conditions has even forced a Game 6.

The Yankees are starting ace Gerrit Cole while the Dodgers counter with Jack Flaherty in a rematch of Game 1. Cole held the Dodgers to one run on four hits while punching out four batters across six innings of work. Flaherty, for his part, surrendered two runs on five hits and a walk. He struck out six.

Aaron Judge started the scoring in the bottom of the first with a two-run home run, his first homer in 25 at-bats and first of the World Series. Jazz Chisholm Jr. followed immediately with a home run of his own and the Yankees are off and running. The Yankees put one more across in the second before Flaherty was pulled. Giancarlo Stanton connected to go deep in the third off Ryan Brasier, putting the Yankees up 5-0.

Below, CBS Sports will provide live analysis throughout Game 5.

I hope that wall is okay. Tremendous running catch by Judge to rob Freeman of extra bases here in the fourth.

Mike Axisa
October 31, 2024, 1:14 AM
Oct. 30, 2024, 9:14 pm EDT
 
Stanton homers again, sets Yankee record for a single postseason

Yankees DH Giancarlo Stanton has enjoyed a resurgent postseason thus far in 2024, and that continued to be the case in Game 5. Here he is putting the Yankees up 5-0: 

That's his seventh home run of the 2024 postseason, and that's a Yankees franchise record for most homers in a single postseason. Overall, Stanton now has 18 career playoff home runs, all with the Yankees. Stanton's production in these playoffs has been essential in light of Aaron Judge's struggles. However, Judge himself appears to be shaking off that lengthy slump. It's all coming up Yankees right now.

Dayn Perry
October 31, 2024, 1:08 AM
Oct. 30, 2024, 9:08 pm EDT
 
The Dodgers haven't had a hit in their last seven innings.

Mike Axisa
October 31, 2024, 1:01 AM
Oct. 30, 2024, 9:01 pm EDT
 
Dayn Perry
October 31, 2024, 1:00 AM
Oct. 30, 2024, 9:00 pm EDT
 
Ohtani flies out. Cole is through three scoreless innings on 36 pitches. Still hasn't surrendered a hit.

Mike Axisa
October 31, 2024, 1:00 AM
Oct. 30, 2024, 9:00 pm EDT
 
The Dodgers have their first baserunner. No. 9 hitter Gavin Lux works a walk. Ohtani vs. Cole now.

Mike Axisa
October 31, 2024, 12:58 AM
Oct. 30, 2024, 8:58 pm EDT
 
After two, the Yankees have an 89.4% chance of winning Game 5 and sending the series back to L.A.

Dayn Perry
October 31, 2024, 12:52 AM
Oct. 30, 2024, 8:52 pm EDT
 
Judge being willing to take his walk and keep things moving is a great sign.

 
Kinda feels like they pitched around Judge there, even though the walk loads the bases. Hey, a base was open. It was just third base, not first.

Mike Axisa
October 31, 2024, 12:49 AM
Oct. 30, 2024, 8:49 pm EDT
 
Dayn Perry
October 31, 2024, 12:43 AM
Oct. 30, 2024, 8:43 pm EDT
 
Needless to say, Dave Roberts' decision not to use any of his good relievers when last night's game was close looks pretty bad now. At minimum, it would have forced the Yankees to extend Luke Weaver, and maybe take him off the table tonight.

Mike Axisa
October 31, 2024, 12:43 AM
Oct. 30, 2024, 8:43 pm EDT
 
Jack Flaherty's night is done

The Dodgers are bringing in Anthony Banda from the bullpen for starter Jack Flaherty. Alex Verdugo singled home Anthony Volpe, meaning Flaherty saw every Yankees hitter once and only retired four of them. It is 4-0 Yankees.

Remember, Flaherty got through the Yankees' order twice with five scoreless innings last time. He gave up a two-run homer the third time through, but the Dodgers have their top five bullpen arms ready for tonight, so they might've only wanted Flaherty to get through the fourth inning. Instead, here comes a high-leverage guy with one out in the second. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts probably only wants to use five relievers, but there are a ton of outs left to cover.

Matt Snyder
October 31, 2024, 12:42 AM
Oct. 30, 2024, 8:42 pm EDT
 
Flaherty is done with one out in the second. Four runs in already.

 
Volpe doubles and takes third on an Austin Wells ground out. The Yankees have a runner at third with one out in the second, and a chance to add on.

Mike Axisa
October 31, 2024, 12:37 AM
Oct. 30, 2024, 8:37 pm EDT
 
19 pitches for Cole, not 18. The scoreboard lied to me.

Mike Axisa
October 31, 2024, 12:35 AM
Oct. 30, 2024, 8:35 pm EDT
 
You nerd.

Mike Axisa
October 31, 2024, 12:35 AM
Oct. 30, 2024, 8:35 pm EDT
 
Is it Industrial Revolution Night at the park? Because Cole's chugging right along.

 
Six up, six down, 19 pitches for Cole.

Mike Axisa
October 31, 2024, 12:32 AM
Oct. 30, 2024, 8:32 pm EDT
 
Dayn Perry
October 31, 2024, 12:32 AM
Oct. 30, 2024, 8:32 pm EDT
 
It's 3-0 Yankees after one. Eventful bottom half of the inning.

 
Yankees take early lead with back-to-back HR

After singling in his last at-bat of Game 4, Aaron Judge might well be back on track. He just crushed a two-run home run to right on the first pitch he saw from Jack Flaherty to put the Yankees up 2-0 in the first. Then Jazz Chisholm Jr. came to the plate and parked one. They have gone back-to-back and Flaherty is already in hot water. It's 3-0 Yankees with only one out and the crowd is electric.

This marked the fifth time in World Series history the Yankees have gone deep back-to-back. It hadn't, however, happened since Thurman Munson and Reggie Jackson did it in 1977, which came against the Dodgers. Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig did it twice and the other, naturally, was Roger Maris and Mickey Mantle.

The big story here, of course, is Judge. Through three games he was absolutely killing the Yankees offense as a veritable black hole in the three spot in the order. They are generally a top-heavy offense anyway, so not having one of their big guns at the top hitting was significantly hampering them and one of the main reasons they started this series in an 0-3 hole. If he becomes the best version of himself, it totally alters the landscape of the series. 

It should also be noted that Flaherty threw a middle-middle fastball at 94 mph on the first pitch to one of the most dangerous hitters on the planet. That should never happen. 

Matt Snyder
October 31, 2024, 12:20 AM
Oct. 30, 2024, 8:20 pm EDT
 
With the Dodgers' high-leverage relief arms being rested and a potential off day tomorrow, I wonder if we'll see a quick hook tonight regardless of whether Flaherty is pitching well or not.

Dayn Perry
October 31, 2024, 12:18 AM
Oct. 30, 2024, 8:18 pm EDT
 
It was nice to see Judge take a walk too. He's been far too happy to expand his zone all month.

 
Jack Flaherty gave up eight runs in three innings the last time he started on normal rest, and his fastball was 91-92 mph all night. First fastball tonight: 93 mph.

Mike Axisa
October 31, 2024, 12:16 AM
Oct. 30, 2024, 8:16 pm EDT
 
A storyline with the Yankees offense for me is the eighth inning explosion last night not only spared Luke Weaver from an extended outing, but Aaron Judge got a low-leverage at-bat and got a hit. Perhaps that clears his head of mental baggage.

Matt Snyder
October 31, 2024, 12:15 AM
Oct. 30, 2024, 8:15 pm EDT
 
A seven-pitch first inning for Cole is pretty ideal from the Yankee standpoint.

Dayn Perry
October 31, 2024, 12:15 AM
Oct. 30, 2024, 8:15 pm EDT
 
1-2-3 first for Cole

Freddie Freeman has not, in fact, hit a home run. That's news. Cole only needed seven pitches. Remember, he only threw 88 last time out. A long outing is possible.

Matt Snyder
October 31, 2024, 12:13 AM
Oct. 30, 2024, 8:13 pm EDT
