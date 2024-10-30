World Series score: Live updates as Dodgers try to sweep Yankees and secure first title since 2020

Tuesday's Game 4 of the 2024 World Series finds the host New York Yankees on the verge of being swept and the Los Angeles Dodgers one win away from the eighth world championship in franchise history. The Yankees haven't been swept in the World Series since the Reds victimized them in 1976. The Dodgers, meantime, haven't swept a World Series since 1963, when they bounced, yes, the Yankees in the minimum four games.

As for the longer view, of the 40 teams to be down 0-3 in a best-of-seven postseason series in Major League Baseball, only one team has come back to win the series in question. That team was the 2004 Red Sox, who defied the odds and won the ALCS versus the Yankees. Current Dodgers manager Dave Roberts notched a critical stolen base in Game 4 of that series.

As for the current series, the Dodgers in Game 4 will conduct a bullpen game, as they've done on multiple occasions this postseason on account of their injury-compromised rotation. The Yankees have made a lineup change for more righty-lefty balance in the order. The left-handed hitting Jazz Chisholm Jr. will bat cleanup in Game 4, with Giancarlo Stanton moved down to the No. 5 hole. On the mound, the Yankees will counter by starting rookie right-hander Luis Gil.

Stop us if you've heard this one before, but Freddie Freeman got the scoring started with a two-run home run in the first inning, his fourth in this World Series.

