Hoo boy. Mookie just ventured into foul territory to catch a ball over the wall, and a fan literally ripped the ball from his glove.
World Series score: Live updates as Dodgers try to sweep Yankees and secure first title since 2020
If the Dodgers can pull it off in Game 4, that would mark the first World Series sweep since 2012
Tuesday's Game 4 of the 2024 World Series finds the host New York Yankees on the verge of being swept and the Los Angeles Dodgers one win away from the eighth world championship in franchise history. The Yankees haven't been swept in the World Series since the Reds victimized them in 1976. The Dodgers, meantime, haven't swept a World Series since 1963, when they bounced, yes, the Yankees in the minimum four games.
As for the longer view, of the 40 teams to be down 0-3 in a best-of-seven postseason series in Major League Baseball, only one team has come back to win the series in question. That team was the 2004 Red Sox, who defied the odds and won the ALCS versus the Yankees. Current Dodgers manager Dave Roberts notched a critical stolen base in Game 4 of that series.
As for the current series, the Dodgers in Game 4 will conduct a bullpen game, as they've done on multiple occasions this postseason on account of their injury-compromised rotation. The Yankees have made a lineup change for more righty-lefty balance in the order. The left-handed hitting Jazz Chisholm Jr. will bat cleanup in Game 4, with Giancarlo Stanton moved down to the No. 5 hole. On the mound, the Yankees will counter by starting rookie right-hander Luis Gil.
Stop us if you've heard this one before, but Freddie Freeman got the scoring started with a two-run home run in the first inning, his fourth in this World Series.
We at CBS Sports will be here throughout Game 4 for live updates, highlights, and running commentary. You can find that just below.
Freeman is now batting .385/.429/1.462 in this World Series.
Freddie Freeman makes history, homers again
Freddie Freeman has now homered in six consecutive World Series games and all four World Series games this year. He is the first player to ever do so.
That one was "only" 343 feet, but it was a rocket of a line drive, topping 106 miles per hour. Freeman now has 14 career playoff home runs, including the six we already mentioned that came in various World Series. As a reminder, before this series, he hadn't homered since Sept. 16. He hadn't even recorded an extra-base hit since Sept. 26. He had gone 1 for his last 15. Just a ridiculous turn.
Uh oh, Dodgers rallying again?
Mookie Betts doubles down the first-base line and here comes Freddie Freeman.
The Yankees fans in the bleachers just looped "De-rek Je-ter" into their roll call.
Ohtani pops out. It did have a lot of height on it. I honestly felt like his swings looked a little better than yesterday.
Hey, the game has started.
Ohtani fouls back the first pitch of Game 4. We're underway.
I think the Yankees win tonight and lose tomorrow. A gentleman's sweep.
That's my prediction too. After Game 1, I thought this would go five and the Yankees would win the bullpen game, but they just look lifeless.
Yankees are cashed and cooked and dead. Dodgers cruise and end what looked like it would be a fun series way prematurely.
Great national anthem rendition from Ashanti. Much better than the horror show that was Demi Lovato in 2012 Game 3.
Predictions?
Rousing ovation for Aaron Judge during lineup introductions, as expected. Mr. MVP.
The Yankees, down 3-0 in the series, have a simple task ahead of them: win four games in a row. Well, maybe not simple, but it's clear what they have to do. Easy enough, right? Not so much. The Dodgers lost four straight games just twice this season, most recently all the way back in July. And then there's precedent: in the history of best-of-seven postseason series in Major League Baseball, 40 teams have been down 3-0. Of those 40 teams, exactly one successfully came back from that deficit to win the series: the 2004 Red Sox against, well, the Yankees, to win the ALCS. Winning four games in a row is easy-ish. Winning four games in a row under these circumstances? Almost unheard of.
Dodgers stick with what's worked
With a World Series title on the line, Dave Roberts is going back to his usual. Ben Casparius gets the "start" in what will amount to a bullpen game. He last threw in Game 6 of the NLCS vs. the Mets, earning the win on 1 ⅓ scoreless innings.
Yankees make lineup change
Yankees manager Aaron Boone has made a lineup tweak ahead of his team's must-win Game 4 on Tuesday night. Facing a bullpen game from the Dodgers, the Yankees are going with a more balanced order that sees left-handed hitting Jazz Chisholm Jr. in the cleanup spot and Giancarlo Stanton hitting fifth.
The Yankees do not have back-to-back righties anywhere in the lineup. Their offense is looking to pick it up after scoring just seven runs through three games.
-
1:36
Dodgers On Cusp Of Winning World Series
-
7:14
Dodgers 1 Win Away From 8th World Series Title
-
5:05
World Series Highlights: Dodgers at Yankees - Game 3 (10/28)
-
6:35
Aaron Boone, Aaron Judge and Dave Roberts Sound Off Following Game 3
-
0:51
Highlights: Freddie Freeman's third World Series homer pushes him toward MVP
-
3:50
Dodgers Take Game 3 In The Bronx, 1 Win Away From WS Title
-
1:46
Legacy Impact Of Freddie Freeman's Monster World Series
-
2:28
Walker Buehler Shoves In Game 3 When It Matters Most
-
3:08
Aaron Judge Fails To Come Through Yet Again
-
6:48
World Series On-Site Recap: Dodgers at Yankees - Game 3
-
6:16
Early 2025 Third Base Rankings! Junior Caminero or Mark Vientos?
-
5:46
Aaron Boone Speaks To Media Ahead Of Game 3
-
3:14
Updating Shohei Ohtani's Status For Game 3 Of The World Series
-
4:46
Shohei Ohtani Set To Play In Game 3 Of World Series
-
5:31
World Series Highlights: Yankees at Dodgers - Game 2
-
1:32
Dave Roberts Sounds Off Following Shohei Ohtani's Injury In Dodgers' Game 2 Win
-
4:20
Series Outlook After Game 2
-
1:46
Dodgers Survive Yankees 9th Inning Rally, Take 2-0 Lead
-
7:50
World Series Highlights: Yankees at Dodgers - Game 1
-
1:36
World Series Sound Off: Best Bites From Game 1