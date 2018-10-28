World Series score: Red Sox vs. Dodgers Game 5 prediction from Strat-O-Matic

The 2018 World Series will continue Sunday night, as the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers play Game 5, their third of three scheduled contests out west. The best-of-seven series currently has the Red Sox up 3-1, a win from the championship.

You might be wondering which team a projection systems favor to win the championship. To answer that question, we've decided to highlight the simulations done by Strat-O-Matic -- which, we'll note, has been more accurate than not in past falls.

Let's take a quick look at what Strat-O-Matic foresees for Game 5. You can see the full report by clicking here.

Game 5 at Dodger Stadium

Team Runs Hits Errors Red Sox 8 11 0 Dodgers 5 8 1

Once more, Betts and Martinez lead the way for the Red Sox, as each homer in the first inning. Eduardo Nunez also plays an unexpectedly large role in the proceedings, hitting two dingers of his own.

This win clinched the World Series for the Red Sox. We'll see if the real-life Red Sox follow suit..

Note that you can view all of Strat-O-Matic's projections for the 2018 World Series by clicking here.