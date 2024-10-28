World Series score: Yankees vs. Dodgers live updates for Game 3 with Shohei Ohtani in Los Angeles' lineup

Ohtani's shoulder injury has not kept him out of the Dodgers' lineup on Monday night

The 2024 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees resumes Monday night with Game 3. Shohei Ohtani is set to lead off the game as the Dodgers' designated hitter. Despite suffering a shoulder injury in Game 2 on Saturday night, Ohtani is back in action after testing showed no structural damage.

The Dodgers have a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven World Series, making Game 3 close to a must-win for the Yankees. New York is playing its first home game since Oct. 15, and the team will need more from Aaron Judge. The presumptive AL MVP is 1 for 9 with a single and six strikeouts so far in his first World Series.

The Dodgers will send right-hander Walker Buehler to the mound to start. He's coming off a tough regular season, but he did perform better his last time out in the NLCS against the New York Mets. The Yankees, for their part, will counter with righty Clarke Schmidt, who will be making his third outing of the postseason. In his first two, he tallied a 3.86 ERA and a 6-to-3 strikeout-to-walk ratio across 9 ⅓ innings.

CBS Sports will provide running commentary and analysis throughout Game 3 in the space below.

Yankees not moving Judge

Because everything is magnified right now, a lot of people are wondering about the Yankees maybe dropping Aaron Judge in the lineup. Aaron Boone has said he won't do it and I agree with him. Judge is basically in a three-game slump. He's 1 for 13 with eight strikeouts, but in his previous five games, he was 4 for 16 with a double and two homers. That's a .250 average against postseason pitching and a slugging percentage of nearly .700. He could explode tonight. Leave him be. 

World Series: Yankees won't make any drastic changes with Aaron Judge, Gerrit Cole despite being down 2-0
Mike Axisa
Matt Snyder
October 28, 2024, 9:08 PM
Yankees Game 3 lineup

The Yankees had fewer eyes on their Game 3 lineup, but New York is making a change as it tries to dig its way out of an 0-2 hole. Catcher Jose Trevino is getting the nod over rookie Austin Wells on Monday. Wells has struggled in the playoffs, and Trevino was called upon to pinch hit for Wells with the game on the line Saturday night in the ninth inning with the bases loaded (he flew out to center).

 
Ohtani's shoulder: Gambling perspective

For those of you out there who like to gamble for sport, my recommendation is to take any under props on Ohtani (under 1.5 hits plus runs plus RBI, for example). My hunch is that he's compromised, perhaps even significantly so, and his swing won't have as much power as usual. I wouldn't be surprised if he has to be removed from the game. 

Matt Snyder
October 28, 2024, 8:34 PM
Oct. 28, 2024, 4:34 pm EDT
 
Ohtani in Dodgers' Game 3 lineup

Shohei Ohtani is set to be the first batter at Yankee Stadium on Monday night. After being helped off the field by a trainer and suffering a partial shoulder dislocation on Sunday in Game 2, Ohtani might not even miss an at-bat.

The Dodgers' DH was hurt while sliding into second base on a stolen-base attempt. The Dodgers sounded optimistic Ohtani would be in Monday's lineup when they spoke with media members on Sunday, so apparently Ohtani has progressed well over the last ~44 hours.

