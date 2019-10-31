World Series: The best photos from the Washington Nationals' first championship

The Washington Nationals made history on Wednesday night, capturing their first-ever World Series title and doing it in pretty spectacular fashion. The Nats won all four games on the road in Houston, saving one final dramatic comeback for a do-or-die Game 7 on Wednesday.

These Nats are unlikely but certainly deserving champs. Of all World Series champions that have raised the trophy, the Nationals had the worst record through the first 50 games of the season (19-31) before accomplishing an incredible second-half turnaround. Oh, and they did it after the face of the franchise, Bryce Harper, l in free agency last winter.

With an improbable championship from first-time victors typically comes a rowdy and very fun celebration in its wake. We already knew that D.C. could party thanks to the Washington Capitals' Stanley Cup championship last year, and the Caps certainly set the bar high for championship celebrations.

But the Nats were a thoroughly entertaining team both on and off the field this season so there's not a whole lot of reason to doubt that their ensuing celebration will bring plenty of content as well. They seemed to enjoy themselves quite a bit on Wednesday night, so here are some of the best photos from the moments after they recorded the final out.

