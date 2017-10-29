World Series View of the Day: Checking out Nolan Ryan's seat behind home plate

HOUSTON -- Hello, all. It's time for the fifth installment of hopefully seven for the box office hit, World Series View of the Day. Our previous two from Minute Maid Park were in the outfield, so let's switch things up a bit. We're gonna venture back behind home plate. Thanks to the bright idea from my colleague Mike Axisa, we're going to sit in Nolan Ryan's seat.

Ryan is now an executive advisor for the Astros and sits in the front row behind home plate. He can be seen on the broadcast shots of home plate on the far right part of the screen.

As most know, Ryan also spent nine seasons of his legendary playing career in Houston, racking up 1,866 strikeouts, 106 wins, 38 complete games, 13 shutouts and one of his no-hitters.

His seat appears to be in the front row and I think I zeroed in correctly on this bad boy:

Comfy and definitely fit for the Ryan Express.

As one would expect from the front row behind home plate, we've got an excellent view of everything.

Unfortunately, I can't get here before batting practice is set up, so we have the cage obstructing matters, but we get the general idea.

And here we're obstructed by a backpack. Honestly, who leaves his or her backpack just sitting there unattended? That's poor form. Darn media ruining everything everywhere. We are the worst!

This concludes our definitely always serious and never being sarcastic View of the Day for, um, today. We'll be back for Game 6 from Dodger Stadium. Be well.