World Series View of the Day: Over the Dodgers bullpen before Game 7

LOS ANGELES -- We're here, people. It's the absolute best thing a baseball season can ever provide. Game 7 of the World Series. Between 2002 and 2011, there were no World Series Game 7s. This bout between the Astros and Dodgers tonight is now the third in the last four seasons.

I'm often sarcastic and over-the-top in the View of the Day posts here, but that's because these are essentially for my own personal enjoyment as well as trying to provide a fun little feature for fans who haven't been to the ballparks. In all sincerity, though, thanks to the readers for putting up with me. I love this job and it's not possible without all of you.

For this final 2017 installment, I'm gonna do a callback to one of my favorite Dodger Stadium moments from recent history. I wasn't here, but it was amazing just on TV. I can't imagine how fun it would've been in person. It's Juan Uribe's home run in Game 4 of the 2013 NLDS, basically putting the Braves away.

The place just looks like an absolute madhouse. After seeing several huge playoff home runs -- including Justin Turner's NLCS Game 2 walkoff -- I know how crazy it can get here, too.

That ball disappeared into the Dodgers bullpen. How cool would it be to sit right above it? Let's check it out.

We'd be on those metal stools, though there's a bit of a table in front of us for food, drink and/or keeping score. That's a bonus. We can also see pitchers warming up right to our left.

How's the view of home plate? A bit obstructed.

Same with the outfield.

As such, I'm not so sure these seats would be that awesome. In theory, it's cool to be over the bullpens in the outfield, but there's a lot of the action we couldn't see with our own eyes. Can we at least get a home run ball?

Eh, I wouldn't be confident. Most monster shots of 450-plus aren't right down the line.

It's an interesting view for sure, but I think I'd rather sit almost anywhere else in this beautiful ballpark.

On that note, we are done with View of the Day until 2018, when I hopefully get to do this seven more times. Take care, friends, and enjoy Game 7. We aren't spoiled like this in a four-year span very often.