World Series View of the Day: Overlooking what used to be Tal's Hill

For Game 3's view, let's hop atop the batter's eye where a hill used to be

HOUSTON -- Welcome to yet another edition of the Internet's most critically-acclaimed World Series, um, series: View of the Day. For Game 3's view, we're now in the beautiful city of Houston and Minute Maid Park. It's my first time here and I have to say: I love this ballpark. I wish I had seven to 10 days of gathering different views in this unique yard. It's so aesthetically-pleasing. All the quirks are excellent. 

That is, they are now. 

I know many liked it, but I really hated Tal's Hill. There's no reason to throw hill in the outfield on purpose, but the Astros initially did it in this ballpark. The hill was 90 feet wide at its base with a 30 degree incline. There was a flagpole in play on it, too. 

After the 2016 season, the Astros removed it. Here's what now stands in place, a batter's eye with an Astros logo and fake ivy. 

view-promo3.jpg

Since I'm so cool (incorrect, person saying I'm not; just shut up), I hopped up on top of it. It's the Budweiser Brew House. 

view3-5.jpg

You can sit with three friends at a table facing the field. Those seats swivel and are very comfortable, too. 

We've got a nice view to left field ...

view3-1.jpg

And to right, including of the main videoboard. 

view3-3.jpg

Of course, the home plate view is the most important and this gives us a great shot. 

view3-2.jpg

We can lean over to see if there are home run balls to center, too. 

view3-4.jpg

Also, the bar is right behind you! 

view3-6.jpg

These are some primo seats, man. Thankfully that godforsaken hill is gone. 

CBS Sports Writer

Matt Snyder has been a baseball writer with CBS Sports since 2011. A member of the BBWAA, he's now covered the last six World Series beginning with the epic 2011 Fall Classic. The former Indiana University... Full Bio

