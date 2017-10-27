World Series View of the Day: Overlooking what used to be Tal's Hill

HOUSTON -- Welcome to yet another edition of the Internet's most critically-acclaimed World Series, um, series: View of the Day. For Game 3's view, we're now in the beautiful city of Houston and Minute Maid Park. It's my first time here and I have to say: I love this ballpark. I wish I had seven to 10 days of gathering different views in this unique yard. It's so aesthetically-pleasing. All the quirks are excellent.

That is, they are now.

I know many liked it, but I really hated Tal's Hill. There's no reason to throw hill in the outfield on purpose, but the Astros initially did it in this ballpark. The hill was 90 feet wide at its base with a 30 degree incline. There was a flagpole in play on it, too.

After the 2016 season, the Astros removed it. Here's what now stands in place, a batter's eye with an Astros logo and fake ivy.

Since I'm so cool (incorrect, person saying I'm not; just shut up), I hopped up on top of it. It's the Budweiser Brew House.

You can sit with three friends at a table facing the field. Those seats swivel and are very comfortable, too.

We've got a nice view to left field ...

And to right, including of the main videoboard.

Of course, the home plate view is the most important and this gives us a great shot.

We can lean over to see if there are home run balls to center, too.

Also, the bar is right behind you!

These are some primo seats, man. Thankfully that godforsaken hill is gone.