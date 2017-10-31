World Series View of the Day: The Dodger Stadium entrance and top row seat

LOS ANGELES -- Oh, hi. You've stopped by the hottest series on the Internet. It's my World Series View of the Day. We're back in Dodger Stadium and for this one, I wanted to get a good shot of one of things that I think makes Dodger Stadium so cool. It's built into a large hill, so both the people entering in the outfield and at the very top deck enter at what outside looks like ground level.

Here's the entrance behind home plate.

A little closer:

See how it doesn't look like a huge stadium? It looks like we're just walking into a one-story building. But when you do enter, look how high up we are.

It's fun. That's actually a view from section two, row O (the letter, not zero), seat 20.

Though in the top row, I like this seat because it's on the aisle with concessions and restrooms behind us. So if you need a restroom run, right at the third out of an inning, take off and get there to beat the lines. You'll be out so fast, you probably have time to hit concessions and make it back to your seat before the first pitch of the next inning.

Also a bonus: The seats in the two upper-most levels are far steeper than the ones in the lower bowls. It's not treacherously steep, but it's enough that the likelihood of ever having views obstructed by other fans is incredibly low. Look back at the view of the field above and you can tell the sight lines are outstanding.

Given how expensive tickets have been for this series, these cheapest seats are actually not too bad at all. You're far away, but can still see all the action and have great access to the facilities behind you.

We'll be back. It's just a matter of whether it's Game 7 or the 2018 World Series. See you either way, friends.