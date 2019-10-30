World Series: What MLB rulebook says about bizarre interference call against Nationals' Trea Turner

Umpiring has been a topic of conversation throughout the 2019 World Series between the Washington Nationals and the Houston Astros. Whatever hopes Major League Baseball had of that changing with Game 6 were erased in the top of the seventh inning, when Nationals shortstop Trea Turner hit a weak grounded toward third base. Pitcher Brad Peacock fielded the ball and delivered an inaccurate throw to first baseman Yuli Gurriel that permitted Turner and Yan Gomes, who had been stationed on first, to advance to second and third base with no outs.

Alas, what appeared to be a routine sequence soon turned eventful, as home-plate umpire Sam Holbrook ruled Turner out and required Gomes to return to first base. Take a look at the play here:

Trea Turner was called out on this play.



"That's a potentially series changing call." - Joe @Buck pic.twitter.com/E3Po7hSNcR — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 30, 2019

The reason? Holbrook believed Turner had violated rule 5.09(a)(11) which goes as stated in the rule book:

In running the last half of the distance from home base to first base, while the ball is being fielded to first base, he runs outside (to the right of ) the three-foot line, or inside (to the left of ) the foul line, and in the umpire's judgment in so doing interferes with the fielder taking the throw at first base, in which case the ball is dead; except that he may run outside (to the right of ) the three-foot line or inside (to the left of ) the foul line to avoid a fielder attempting to field a batted ball;

In other words, Holbrook believed Turner had stepped outside of his lane on the way to first base and in doing so had obstructed Gurriel from making a play on the ball.

The rule book also offers this additional comment on said rule:

The lines marking the three-foot lane are a part of that lane and a batter-runner is required to have both feet within the three-foot lane or on the lines marking the lane. The batter-runner is permitted to exit the threefoot lane by means of a step, stride, reach or slide in the immediate vicinity of first base for the sole purpose of touching first base.

Predictably, Turner and the Nationals were irate. Turner had to be held back by Asdrubal Cabrera in the dugout, and was seen making references to Joe Torre, who is MLB's chief baseball officer during a lengthy video review. The play was upheld after the aforementioned review, and Washington manager Dave Martinez was ejected for giving Holbrook the what for between innings.

The Nationals then asked to play the rest of the game under protest for a misapplication of the above rule:

The #Nationals are protesting the game, saying the rule regarding the runners lane - 5.09(a)(11) - was misapplied. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) October 30, 2019

Those who believe the ball doesn't lie -- as NBA player Rasheed Wallace once quipped -- will be pleased to learn that the Nationals did extend their lead to 5-2 on an Anthony Rendon home run a few batters later.

Still, Turner's play is certain to be one of the most discussed parts of Game 6 -- now and heading forward.