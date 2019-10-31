World Series: WWE's Triple H gifts Nationals custom heavyweight title belt to commemorate first championship
Triple H continues the tradition
The Washington Nationals shocked the baseball world one more time on Wednesday when they secured their first World Series title in a 6-2 win over the Houston Astros in Game 7. With the Commissioner's Trophy already tow, the Nationals are now receiving a little bit more hardware.
As has been the case in recent years, WWE COO Triple H is sending the Nationals a custom title belt for the team to showcase during championship parade.
This has been a tradition for Triple H and the WWE for several years. Triple H also gifted the NBA's Toronto Raptors, the NFL's New England Patriots, and the NHL's St. Louis Blues last year for their championship accomplishments.
The Nationals found themselves trailing 2-1 in the seventh inning of Game 7 before Howie Kendrick ripped a two-run home run off the right field foul pole. Pitcher Stephen Strasburg was named the World Series MVP as he allowed just four runs in 14 1/3 innings in two World Series starts.
Washington won the first two games of the series in Houston before the Astros ripped off three consecutive victories Washington. However, the Nationals were able to win the final two games back in Houston to secure the World Series title.
