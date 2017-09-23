Would CC Sabathia visit Trump's White House if Yankees win World Series? 'Never'

As you're likely aware, President Trump has been at odds with Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry over whether Curry and the NBA-champion Warriors would visit the White House, as is custom. To summarize, Curry expressed reservations, President Trump went on Twitter and rescinded the invitation, and then the Warriors released a statement in which they acknowledged that they were no longer invited while offering words of support for free expression.

As you might imagine, this kerfuffle has garnered quite a bit of attention, and a number of Curry's fellow athletes have offered their support. To that number, you may add veteran Yankees lefty CC Sabathia. Mike Mazzeo of the New York Daily News reports:

If the Yankees wind up winning the championship this season, CC Sabathia won't be visiting President Donald Trump in the White House. "Never," Sabathia told the Daily News before the Bombers had a chance to clinch a playoff berth with a win on Saturday against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. "I just don't believe in anything that is Trump. So there wouldn't be any reason for me to go at all."

As noted, the Yankees are on the verge of securing a berth in the postseason, which means they're indeed threats to win the World Series. That's especially the case given that the 2017 Yankees may be even better than you think.

If this came to pass, then this would almost surely cause more shockwaves than Curry and the Warriors. After all, baseball has historically enjoyed a close and cordial relationship with U.S. presidents, and the Yankees are of course President Trump's hometown team. This isn't to say that every single Yankee would join Sabathia is declining an invitation, but he wouldn't almost certainly be alone. In the likely event that a team other than the Yankees wins it all this season, then that team will probably face a similar -- and very public -- choice.

Regardless of where you come down on this issue, President Trump hasn't exactly endeared himself to athletes of late. In addition the Curry flap, he also declared that NFL team owners should "fire" players who protest during the playing of the national anthem.