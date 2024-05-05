The Texas Rangers will place rookie outfielder Wyatt Langford on the injured list after he suffered a hamstring strain Saturday against the Kansas City Royals. Langford had to be removed from the game after pulling up on a potential infield single. He was replaced by Travis Jankowski.

Manager Bruce Bochy told reporters Sunday that Langford's injury is "slightly more severe" than a Grade 1 strain. In turn, Langford is expected to miss at least three to four weeks.

Langford, 22, entered the season as one of the favorites to win the American League Rookie of the Year Award after making a quick ascent from last summer's draft to the majors. Alas, he hasn't yet delivered on that promise. In 31 games to date, he's batted .224/.295/.293 (70 OPS+) with one home run, four other extra-base hits and a stolen base. Langford has struck out 18 more times than he's walked over the course of 129 plate appearances.

The Rangers have yet to announce a corresponding roster move, but it's worth noting they do not have another outfielder on their 40-player roster who is stationed at Triple-A. On Sunday, they started an outfield of Evan Carter, Leody Taveras and Adolis García. In theory, the Rangers could proceed with deploying those three and Jankowski in the outfield, freeing them up to bring up another infielder or utility player.

The Rangers improved to 19-16 on the young season with a 3-2 win in extra innings over the Royals on Sunday (box score). Jon Gray delivered a quality start and Texas received RBI from Corey Seager, Nathaniel Lowe and Jonah Heim. The Rangers entered Sunday a half game back of the Seattle Mariners in the American League West. The Mariners defeated the Houston Astros to maintain that lead.