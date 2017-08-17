X-rays negative for Indians MVP candidate Jose Ramirez after pitch hits his forearm

The first-place Indians avoided a big blow Thursday, it appears. Third baseman and All-Star Jose Ramirez left Cleveland's game against the Twins immediately after being hit by a pitch in his right forearm. He was visibly in pain, met with team medical personnel for a quick second and then left the game. Through the game, not much was known. Afterward, though, an update that Indians fans will love:

Francona: X-rays came back negative on Ramirez's right forearm/wrist. He's OK, and maybe even available for Game 2. — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) August 17, 2017

Ramirez, 24, is hitting .308/.362/.533 with 38 doubles, five triples, 18 homers, 58 RBI, 79 runs and 12 steals this season. The All-Star third baseman has been the best position player this season for the defending AL champs, who entered Thursday with a 5 1/2 game lead in the AL Central.

Giovanny Urshela would be the everyday replacement for Ramirez at third, should the Indians need one, and he's quite the step down. He brought a .206/.265/.238 slash into Thursday.

As such, the update here is excellent news for the Indians.