Yadier Molina furiously calls out Astros' Jake Marisnick following collision with Jonathan Lucroy

After Houston Astros' Jake Marisnick collided with Los Angeles Angels catcher Jonathan Lucroy while trying to score during the eighth inning of Sunday's game, St. Louis Cardinals veteran catcher Yadier Molina spoke out against Marisnick's play in an Instagram post. Molina was furious about the scary collision, saying it was a "bull---- play" while calling on MLB to take action. Here's a link to his full post.

The umpires called Marisnick out under the home plate collision rule. The Astros challenged the ruling, but it was upheld. After the collision, Lucroy left the game to undergo a CT scan and an evaluation for a possible concussion and nose fracture.

In 2014, MLB enacted the aforementioned home plate collision rule as a way to prevent unnecessary and dangerous collisions at the plate. Sunday's collision was one of the more frightening ones in recent seasons.

Here's what Angels manager Brad Ausmus told reporters after the game, via Los Angeles Daily News:

"It certainly didn't look like a clean play," said Angels Manager Brad Ausmus, a former MLB catcher. "I don't know what actually happened. It looked like Marisnick took a step to the left and bowled into him with his arm up. The call was right. Major League Baseball should probably take a look at it and consider some type of suspension, quite frankly."

Marisnick told reporters that it was an unfortunate collision, and that he planned to reach out to Lucroy.

"First and foremost I hope he's OK," Marisnick said. "That was a bad play. For me, I was running and I see him take a step kind of up the line like he's going to drop and go back so I tried to take an in step and slide head first on the inside corner. And I watched the play again and it looks … he just drops right in front of me and once I kind of made a decision it was too late. And it was a bad play and I hope he's OK."

Molina, 36, is now in his 16th MLB season, and he's been known to be vocal on social media, often speaking out on issues that he's passionate about, defending his city or even responding to his manager's comments. Molina is a nine-time Gold Glove winner and two-time World Series champion.