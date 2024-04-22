Yankees manager Aaron Boone is no stranger to being ejected. He was tossed early in Monday afternoon's game against the A's in Yankee Stadium, marking his 35th career ejection. This one was, however, surely a first for him.

It sure seems like Boone was ejected for something that was yelled by a fan. This was only five pitches into the game and home plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt told Boone in no uncertain terms that one more word and he was gone. Then it seems that a fan seated immediately behind the dugout yelled something and Wendelstedt tossed Boone.

The reactions are priceless, including Boone pointing up into the crowd. Let's watch.

In another video, which includes NSFW language, you can hear Boone pleading with stuff like "I DID NOT SAY ANYTHING, HUNTER!"

Also, here's the smoking gun. The fan in a blue shirt in the front row can clearly been seen yelling something here and that's what caused Wendelstedt to run Boone.

"I don't care who said it," Wendelstedt shouted back, as picked up by the YES broadcast. "You're gone."

Look, if there was already excessive chirping, threatening to eject a manager after "one more word" is generally the correct response from the umpire. And then he thought he heard another word from Boone. He made a mistake, but it probably didn't feel like he could have taken back the ejection once he realized Boone didn't say anything, which means Wendelstedt was stuck and had to just go with it.

The biggest takeaway, really, is that it was incredibly entertaining.

Also, Boone is now tied for 48th all-time in ejections and he's only had the Yankees job since the start of the 2018 season. That's efficient work, even if this one wasn't 100% his fault.