New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone has been suspended one game and fined an undisclosed amount for his "recent conduct toward Major League Umpires, including the actions following his ejection from Thursday night's game against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium," MLB announced Friday.

Boone has already been ejected four times this season: April 12 in Cleveland, May 15 in Toronto, May 21 in Cincinnati, and Thursday night against the O's. During an argument over balls and strikes Thursday, Boone appeared to accidentally hit home place umpire Edwin Moscoso in the face with spittle.

Boone would have received a much, much longer suspension had MLB determined he spit on Moscoso intentionally.

"I should not have been thrown out of that game," Boone told the New York Post afterward. "He wasn't gonna deal with me. I really didn't do that much (yelling from the dugout). I thought there was some egregious stuff going on and he was very dismissive. I don't think it warranted being thrown out by any means."

Since taking over as Yankees manager in 2018, Boone has been ejected 30 times in 760 games. No other manager has been ejected more than 23 times since 2018. Boone will serve his suspension during Friday night's series opener with the San Diego Padres at Yankee Stadium. Bench coach Carlos Mendoza will serve as the team's acting manager.

The Yankees are 30-22 and in third place in the AL East. They would be in first place in the AL Central and NL Central, and in second place in the NL East and AL West.