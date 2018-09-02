Yankees' Aaron Boone suspended one game for making contact with umpire during ejection tirade

When the Yankees wrap up their four-game series with the Tigers on Sunday, they will do so without manager Aaron Boone.

MLB announced Sunday morning that Boone has received a one-game suspension and undisclosed fine for his actions following an ejection Friday night. Boone will serve the suspension on Sunday.

During Friday's game Boone was ejected in the fifth inning for arguing balls and strikes from the dugout. He then came out to argue, and, at one point, he squatted behind home plate to show the umpire what was wrong with his strike zone. Here's the video:

Hey, give Boone points for creativity. I don't think I've ever seen a manager squat behind the plate to show up an umpire like that.

It should be noted Boone was not suspended for the squat. He was suspended because his cap made contact with the umpire at some point during the tirade, and making contact is an automatic ejection.

The Yankees went from being no-hit to hitting three home runs in the span of four batters following the ejection, so it seems Boone's tirade fired up his players.