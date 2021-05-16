New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks has a torn tendon sheath in his left wrist, manager Aaron Boone announced Friday. He is taking medication but could require surgery, which would keep him out "a while."

"I think it could go either way," Boone told reporters, including Erik Boland of Newsday, about the potential for surgery.

Hicks was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday morning, retroactive to May 13, with outfielder Ryan LaMarre joining the Yankees as a corresponding move.

In 32 games this season the 32-year-old Hicks is hitting .194/.294/.333 with four home runs. He's been much better of late though, going 10 for 29 (.345) with two doubles and a home run in his last 10 games. Hicks posted a .362 on-base percentage and a 120 OPS+ from 2017-20.

With Hicks sidelined, the Yankees will install stalwart outfielder Brett Gardner in center field. Gardner moved into a fourth outfielder's role this year and is 13 for 75 (.173) on the season. Utility man Tyler Wade is the club's emergency center fielder.

The Yankees could put Giancarlo Stanton back in the outfield. He has been a full-time DH the last two years -- Stanton last played the outfield during the 2019 postseason -- as the Yankees try to keep him on the field. That said, Stanton would not solve the center field issue. Stanton, Aaron Judge, and Clint Frazier are all corner outfielders.

It should be noted the Yankees promoted outfield prospect Estevan Florial from Double-A to Triple-A on Friday. Florial is 8 for 35 (.229) with four home runs in nine Double-A games this season. He spent last season at the alternate site but had never played more than a handful of games above Single-A prior to this year.

If nothing else, the move gets Florial into Tier 1 status, meaning he can be called up to the Yankees without having to go through intake testing. Triple-A is using the same health and safety protocols as MLB this season, allowing for quick and easy promotions.

LaMarre, 32, hasn't played in the majors since 2019, when he took just 26 plate appearances with the Twins. In 246 career plate appearances, he's a .236/.286/.338 hitter. He hit .273/.333/.303 in nine games at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season.

At 22-17, the Yankees are two games behind the Red Sox in the AL East. They've won 16 of their last 22 games.