New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks is sitting out Monday night's game against the Blue Jays due to the police shooting of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, in a Minneapolis suburb on Sunday. Giancarlo Stanton may also sit out Monday's game.

"With all that is going on in Minneapolis, he's having a tough time right now. And I certainly support that. The situation is heartbreaking right now in Minneapolis, and it has hit Aaron particularly hard," Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters, including ESPN's Marly Rivera and MLB.com's Bryan Hoch. "...It's been a hard day for him. He would have had a hard time going out there tonight."

Boone added Stanton is "considering what he's going to do," according to Hoch. Hicks, who broke into the big leagues with the Twins, led discussions about racial inequality in the Yankees clubhouse last season along with Stanton and hitting coach Marcus Thames.

Monday's Red Sox vs. Twins series opener at Target Field was postponed and it is unclear whether the rest of the series will be played. The NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves and NHL's Minnesota Wild also postponed Monday home games.

"Out of respect for the tragic events that occurred yesterday in Brooklyn Center, and following the additional details in this evolving situation, the Minnesota Twins have decided it is in the best interests of our fans, staff, players and community to not play today's game," the Twins said in a statement.

Last season several players, including Jason Heyward and Matt Kemp, sat out games following the Jacob Blake shooting. Several games were postponed as well.

Wright was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, approximately 14 miles north of where George Floyd was killed by police last year.