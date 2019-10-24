Yankees' Aaron Hicks to undergo Tommy John surgery, could miss up to eight months

The New York Yankees had their season end last weekend, when they lost in the American League Championship Series to the Houston Astros in six games. One of the surprising developments of that series was the return of outfielder Aaron Hicks, who had previously missed most of August and all of September due to an elbow injury.

Although Tommy John surgery had been recommended to Hicks, he had told our Mike Axisa that he didn't intend to get the operation, and had essentially started his own rehab program. "Right now, it feels all right," Hicks said following Game 6. "For me right now, I don't see myself having Tommy John. I was throwing the ball around pretty well. So I don't think so."

Clearly "right now" was the key phrasing, because on Thursday Yankees general manager Brian Cashman announced Hicks will undergo Tommy John surgery this offseason. He's expected to miss eight to 10 months while rehabbing, meaning he would be able to return sometime in August or September, provided all goes well.

Hicks hit .235/.325/.443 (103 OPS+) in 59 games with the Yankees this season. Originally slated to become a free agent this winter, he instead signed a seven-year deal worth $70 million with an additional club option for 2026. Hicks had previously emerged as a star-level performer the previous two seasons, hitting .255/.368/.470 (125 OPS+) with 8.6 Wins Above Replacement.

The Yankees will likely address their outfield in some capacity this offseason. Brett Gardner and Cameron Maybin are each impending free agents. Gardner would seem likely to return given his history with the organization. The Yankees have to gauge the reliability of Giancarlo Stanton, Mike Tauchman, and Clint Frazier in deciding if they have enough depth on hand.