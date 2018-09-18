Yankees' Aaron Judge back in lineup for pivotal series vs. Red Sox and wild card push
The Yankees have their slugger back in time to get ready for the postseason
Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hasn't come to the plate since late July because of a wrist fracture. He was able to play right field for an inning on Friday, and then on Monday he took some live at-bats in a simulated game. Since Judge reported no issues afterward, he's now a full go.
Speaking of which, here's Aaron Boone's lineup against the Red Sox on Tuesday night:
Yep, there's Judge batting second and manning right. Also notable is that hot-hitting Andrew McCutchen is in the lineup even after Judge's return and even though a right-hander, Nathan Eovaldi, is starting for Boston.
As for Judge, he resumes a slash line of .285/.398/.548 (151 OPS+) with 26 home runs in 100 games. So the Yankees get back a player who's been one of MLB's most productive hitters on a rare basis and also a player who can capably field his position. In related matters, the Yankees this season are 64-33 (.660) with Judge in the starting lineup.
There's almost no chance the Yankees will catch the Red Sox in the AL East, but they still want to fend off the Athletics for the right to host the AL Wild Card Game and then make a deep October run. A healthy and vintage Judge, obviously, makes reaching those goals much more likely.
