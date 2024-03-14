New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge has been tabbed as the face of a new ad campaign for Ralph Lauren, promoting their new Polo 67 EDT men's fragrance. The campaign for the scent featuring Judge is described as celebrating "the power of dreaming through determination and grit"

"Ralph Lauren is all about the American dream," Judge said in a press release. "As a brand I've always admired and dreamed of working with, it was an honor to collaborate with them – and no less, on a fragrance campaign that's centered around designing your dreams through determination and grit. That is a message that really resonates with me in my baseball career and in my life."

The ad campaign continues Judge's ascension as the great Yankee of his generation, and it also resonates given the Ralph Lauren brand's strong ties to the franchise. In a press release, the company notes that Lauren grew up in "the golden age of baseball" in the Bronx, a history which Judge has contributed to as a five-time All-Star and a 2022 AL MVP title that came after setting the AL record for the most home runs in a single season.

Judge is coming off of a 2023 season that was marred by injury, and he has been banged up to start spring training, having taken several days off due to an ab issue.