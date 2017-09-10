Yankees' Aaron Judge becomes second rookie to reach 40 home runs

Here's what Yankees cloutsman Aaron Judge did on Sunday:

That's Judge's 40th home run of this, his rookie campaign, and that puts him in very elite rookie company ...

.@TheJudge44 becomes the 2nd rookie in @MLB history to hit 40 homers in a season. (Mark McGwire, 49 in ’87). https://t.co/K2Io8mwNH7 pic.twitter.com/hr0uOn0oCx — MLB Stat of the Day (@MLBStatoftheDay) September 10, 2017

Yep, the list of rookies to hit 40 or more home runs includes McGwire, Judge, and no one else. Judge is now batting .275/.410/.576 in this, his age-25 campaign. Yes, Judge has slacked off significantly in the second half, but that's his third September home run you see above. That matches his total for all of August, so perhaps he's rediscovering a groove.

No matter the road ahead, Judge has already authored a legendary rookie season.