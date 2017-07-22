Yankees' Aaron Judge breaks HR drought by hitting one almost out of Safeco Field
The Yankees' slugger hit another massive one on Friday night
Coming into Friday night's game against Seattle (NYY-SEA GameTracker), Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hadn't homered since July 7 -- i.e., way back yonder in the first half. Let's just say he snapped that drought in a massive way on Friday ...
.@TheJudge44 nearly leaves Safeco Field. Seriously.— MLB (@MLB) July 22, 2017
He is now alone atop the @MLB HR leaderboard with 31. https://t.co/OK5MEwZSZhpic.twitter.com/eGKxMjhfDJ
Woofity. As you can see, that blast was darn near escorted off the Safeco Field premises. As for the specific distance, well ...
Yep, Aaron Judge broke Statcast. For a rough estimate, we'll turn to CC Sabathia ...
Something like that, yeah. In any event, with that tater Judge is now alone atop the MLB home run leaderboard. We'll call it 608 feet.
