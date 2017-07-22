Yankees' Aaron Judge breaks HR drought by hitting one almost out of Safeco Field

The Yankees' slugger hit another massive one on Friday night

Coming into Friday night's game against Seattle (NYY-SEA GameTracker), Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hadn't homered since July 7 -- i.e., way back yonder in the first half. Let's just say he snapped that drought in a massive way on Friday ... 

Woofity. As you can see, that blast was darn near escorted off the Safeco Field premises. As for the specific distance, well ... 

Yep, Aaron Judge broke Statcast. For a rough estimate, we'll turn to CC Sabathia ... 

Something like that, yeah. In any event, with that tater Judge is now alone atop the MLB home run leaderboard. We'll call it 608 feet.

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola