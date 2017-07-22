Yankees' Aaron Judge breaks HR drought by hitting one almost out of Safeco Field

Coming into Friday night's game against Seattle (NYY-SEA GameTracker), Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hadn't homered since July 7 -- i.e., way back yonder in the first half. Let's just say he snapped that drought in a massive way on Friday ...

Woofity. As you can see, that blast was darn near escorted off the Safeco Field premises. As for the specific distance, well ...

Judge broke #statcast it skips from Sanchez to Holliday. I'll call it unofficially 800 feet pic.twitter.com/qtk5fh2rmA — Joe Teti (@JoeTeti2) July 22, 2017

Yep, Aaron Judge broke Statcast. For a rough estimate, we'll turn to CC Sabathia ...

"You see the Pacific Ocean over there? Yeah it went OVER that." pic.twitter.com/iN03ZDn450 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 22, 2017

Something like that, yeah. In any event, with that tater Judge is now alone atop the MLB home run leaderboard. We'll call it 608 feet.