Yankees' Aaron Judge donates headphones to New York City schools to support online learning
The donation will help students who are currently e-learning amid the coronavirus pandemic
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge announced he's donating headphones to schools in New York City to help students with online learning. The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) hasn't just affected the sports world, but its impact has crossed off to schools all across the country. With the majority of schools in the U.S. shutdown to help slow the spread of COVID-19, many students have had to adjust to e-learning from their homes.
"Life's changed a lot for us the past month," Judge said in an Instagram video. "Education has always been important to me, so I've teamed up with my partners at JBL to provide children in need in New York City with headphones so they stay focused in their learning environment and remain successful in the classroom."
Judge's donation of headphones, in partnership with audio equipment company, JBL, will benefit the local New York City schools with their virtual online classes from home. Along with headphones, students will also receive free streaming music lessons. The donation was made through the Little Kids Rock organization, a national nonprofit dedicated to innovating music education in schools.
"Stay positive, stay focused and we'll get through this together," Judge shared in his final message.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, spring training was cancelled on March 12, and the start of Major League Baseball's 2020 regular season has been pushed back to at least mid-May, and it could be moved back even further as the situation develops.
