Yankees' Aaron Judge hits 350th career home run, becoming quickest in MLB history to hit historic total
Judge's milestone homer came in the ninth inning vs. the Cubs on Saturday
New York Yankees star Aaron Judge added another impressive accomplishment to his collection in Saturday's loss against the Chicago Cubs (box score), launching his 35th home run of the season and the 350th of his career.
That second part is notable since it made Judge the quickest in Major League Baseball history to the 350-homer mark, according to YES Network researcher James Smyth -- and not by a small margin:
|Player
|Team
|MLB G
|Date
Aaron Judge
Yankees
1,088
July 12, 2025
Mark McGwire
1,280
June 2, 1997
1,298
June 3, 2000
Alex Rodriguez
Yankees
1,301
May 4, 2004
Harmon Killebrew
1,319
June 6, 1967
Judge's milestone home run came in the ninth inning against Cubs reliever Brad Keller, breaking up the shutout by plating himself and Cody Bellinger. Here's a look:
Career home run No. 350 for Aaron Judge! 👨⚖️ pic.twitter.com/UNoIs97b07— MLB (@MLB) July 12, 2025
Judge, 33, entered Saturday batting .354/.462/.725, good for a 226 OPS+ that would remarkably establish a new career-high. He had also homered 34 times and driven in 79 runs. His contributions were worth an estimated 6.6 Wins Above Replacement, per the calculations housed at Baseball Reference.
Judge continues to trail Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh for both the major league and American League home-run leads. Raleigh homered twice on Friday, giving him 38 on the year. Those two figure to spend the rest of the summer jockeying for position in the AL Most Valuable Player Award voting.
The Yankees, with Saturday's loss, are now 53-42 on the season. They entered the day two games behind the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League East. The Blue Jays will take on the Athletics tonight: a Toronto win will leave the Yankees three back entering the final day of the first half of the season.