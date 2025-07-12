New York Yankees star Aaron Judge added another impressive accomplishment to his collection in Saturday's loss against the Chicago Cubs (box score), launching his 35th home run of the season and the 350th of his career.

That second part is notable since it made Judge the quickest in Major League Baseball history to the 350-homer mark, according to YES Network researcher James Smyth -- and not by a small margin:

Player Team MLB G Date Aaron Judge Yankees 1,088 July 12, 2025 Mark McGwire Athletics 1,280 June 2, 1997 Juan Gonzalez Tigers 1,298 June 3, 2000 Alex Rodriguez Yankees 1,301 May 4, 2004 Harmon Killebrew Twins 1,319 June 6, 1967

Judge's milestone home run came in the ninth inning against Cubs reliever Brad Keller, breaking up the shutout by plating himself and Cody Bellinger. Here's a look:

Judge, 33, entered Saturday batting .354/.462/.725, good for a 226 OPS+ that would remarkably establish a new career-high. He had also homered 34 times and driven in 79 runs. His contributions were worth an estimated 6.6 Wins Above Replacement, per the calculations housed at Baseball Reference.

Judge continues to trail Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh for both the major league and American League home-run leads. Raleigh homered twice on Friday, giving him 38 on the year. Those two figure to spend the rest of the summer jockeying for position in the AL Most Valuable Player Award voting.

The Yankees, with Saturday's loss, are now 53-42 on the season. They entered the day two games behind the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League East. The Blue Jays will take on the Athletics tonight: a Toronto win will leave the Yankees three back entering the final day of the first half of the season.