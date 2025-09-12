Only three players in New York Yankees history have hit more home runs than Aaron Judge. On Friday night, Judge swatted his 47th home run of 2025 and the 362nd home run of his career, passing Hall of Famer Joe DiMaggio for sole possession of fourth place on the franchise's home run leaderboard.

Here is Judge's 362nd career homer to pass DiMaggio. It came off Boston Red Sox righty Lucas Giolito (GameTracker).

"Joe DiMaggio, that feels like that's been there forever, right?" Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters, including MLB.com, after Judge tied DiMaggio on Thursday. "Joe DiMaggio in a lot of ways transcended baseball. To be next to him on the list, he's going to be waving as he goes by. It's been a privilege having a front row seat to that."

Here is the Yankees' all-time home run leaderboard:

Babe Ruth: 659 Mickey Mantle: 536 Lou Gehrig: 493 Aaron Judge: 362 (and counting) Joe DiMaggio: 361 Yogi Berra: 358

Before Judge passed Berra earlier this month, New York's home run leaderboard had been those five players in that exact order (Ruth, Mantle, Gehrig, DiMaggio, Berra) since Mantle hit his 494th home run to pass Gehrig on July 29, 1966.

Judge needs three home runs in the Yankees' final 15 games to become only the fourth player in baseball history with four 50-homer seasons, joining Ruth, Mark McGwire, and Sammy Sosa. Judge also hit 50 homers in 2017, 2022, and 2024. His 62 home runs in 2022 is the American League's single-season record.

The 33-year-old slugger entered play Friday leading baseball in batting average (.322), on-base percentage (.443), slugging percentage (.669), and WAR (8.3). His 47 home runs are second in the American League to Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (53). Raleigh is the only player possibly standing between Judge and a third AL MVP award.