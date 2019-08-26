Yankees' Aaron Judge promises fan he'll homer and then does it off Clayton Kershaw
Judge has been on a roll of late
The Yankees were in Los Angeles on Sunday night for the rubber match of their interleague clash and potential World Series preview against the Dodgers (NYY-LAD GameTracker).
Before the action commenced, Yankee cloutsman Aaron Judge chatted with a fan and concluded by promising a home run in the game to come. Witness:
"I'll hit one for you tonight, all right?" is what the man said. Now here's what the man did, at the expense of Clayton Kershaw and his curveball:
That opposite-field shot left the bat at 104.6 mph and traveled 404 feet. As noted, it's his 99th career home run, and he's reached that mark in just 369 games. Judge has also now homered in three straight games and four of his last six. He's now slashing .272/.386/.493 with 16 home runs in 330 plate appearances in this, his age-27 campaign.
That homer above isn't just a promise fulfilled, it's also a key run on the board in what's shaping up to be a battle for the best overall record in MLB (with the Astros also still very much in that discussion).
