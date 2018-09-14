Yankees' Aaron Judge returns from broken wrist, but with a bit of a catch

Seven weeks after an errant fastball broke a bone in his right wrist, Aaron Judge has rejoined the Yankees. The team activated their star slugger off the disabled list Friday.

There is a catch, however.

Manage Aaron Boone told reporters Judge has not yet been cleared to hit in games. He will be limited to late-inning defensive work and pinch-running duty for the time being. He's still a few days from hitting in games.

Before Judge hits in a game, Boone noted that he will hit in simulated games. Since that decision on sim games is a couple of days away, sounds like Judge could be a week or so away from being a full-time player in a game. — Jack Curry (@JackCurryYES) September 14, 2018

Judge started swinging a bat last week and has gradually progressed from taking dry swings to hitting off a tee to hitting in the batting cage to taking full blown batting practice. And, based on his batting practice display during the team's visit to Target Field earlier this week, the wrist is feeling pretty good. Judge hit several long home runs during his hitting work.

Why activate Judge if he can't hit? Well, why not? Rosters are expanded, so carrying a part-time player is no big deal, and if Judge can help the Yankees win a game with his glove or legs, the Yankees will take it. They are only 1 1/2 games up on the Athletics for the top wild card spot, after all. They want to play that game in Yankee Stadium, not in Oakland.

The minor-league season is over and there's no way to get Judge into rehab games, so he'll have to try to get up to speed at the plate in simulated games. It's not ideal, but that's the only option. Judge will get some at-bats in simulated games the next few days, then return to the lineup and use the rest of the season to prepare for the postseason.

With Judge out, the Yankees initially played career infielder Neil Walker in right field before acquiring Andrew McCutchen. Fitting Judge, McCutchen, Aaron Hicks, Giancarlo Stanton, and Brett Gardner into the lineup once Judge returns as a full play will take some creativity, but the Yankees will be happy to have that problem.