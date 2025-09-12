Only three players in New York Yankees history have hit more home runs than Aaron Judge. On Thursday night, Judge swatted his 45th and 46th home runs of 2025 and the 360th and 361st home runs of his career, tying Hall of Famer Joe DiMaggio for fourth place on the franchise's home run leaderboard.

Here is Judge's 361st career homer to tie DiMaggio. It came off Detroit Tigers righty Sawyer Gipson-Long in a 9-3 Yankees win:

"All-time great Yankee, what he meant to this organization," Judge told reporters, including MLB.com, after passing Yogi Berra for fifth place earlier this month. "Even when he was done playing, being around, the stories we heard. He's the definition of a true Yankee. So anytime you're on a list with a guy like that, it's pretty remarkable."

Here is the Yankees' all-time home run leaderboard:

Babe Ruth: 659 Mickey Mantle: 536 Lou Gehrig: 493 Aaron Judge: 361 (and counting) Joe DiMaggio: 361 Yogi Berra: 358

Before Judge passed Berra earlier this month, New York's home run leaderboard had been those five players in that exact order (Ruth, Mantle, Gehrig, DiMaggio, Berra) since Mantle hit his 494th home run to pass Gehrig on July 29, 1966.

Judge needs four home runs in the Yankees' final 16 games to become only the fourth player in baseball history with four 50-homer seasons, joining Ruth, Mark McGwire, and Sammy Sosa. Judge also hit 50 homers in 2017, 2022, and 2024. His 62 home runs in 2022 is the American League's single-season record.

The 33-year-old slugger entered play Thursday leading baseball in batting average (.313), on-base percentage (.440), slugging percentage (.656), and WAR (7.9). His 46 home runs are second in the American League to Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (53). Raleigh is the only player possibly standing between Judge and a third AL MVP award.