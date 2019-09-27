Yankees' Aaron Judge tops MLB jersey sales for third consecutive season

Major League Baseball has released its list of top jersey sales and for a third straight year, Yankees' slugger Aaron Judge sits at the top. At first blush, it seems a surprise, but digging deeper it makes sense. Of course a Yankees player is going to lead and if you're a Yankees fan, Judge probably makes the most sense.

Here's the top 20:

(Note: The list is based on sales of Majestic jerseys on the league website)

Not a ton of surprise there. Some of the best and most exciting players are involved and there's always going to be a bump (a la Harper) when moving to a new team.

Needs more love, ranked: Alex Bregman. C'mon, give Bregs more love, Astros fans!

Needs more love, unranked: Fernando Tatis, Jr. This dude might be the single most exciting player in baseball. Perhaps a full season next year will start to turn some heads.