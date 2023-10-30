New York Yankees slugging outfielder and former American League MVP Aaron Judge has been named the winner of the Roberto Clemente Award for 2023. According to Major League Baseball, the Clemente Award goes annually to "the player who best represents the game of Baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field."

Judge received the award in a ceremony prior to the start of Game 3 of the Diamondbacks vs. Rangers World Series on Monday in Phoenix.

While Judge is best known as the top power hitter in baseball today – he hit an AL-record 62 home runs in 2022 and was named AL MVP for that season – it's charitable endeavors off the field that have earned him the Clemente Award. Of those endeavors, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com writes:

Judge founded the Aaron Judge ALL RISE Foundation in 2018, focused on inspiring young people to become responsible citizens in the Bronx, San Joaquin County (Calif.) and Fresno County (Calif.) -- communities that are near and dear to his heart. The foundation also looks to honor those who have had a positive influence on children, while creating a legacy to continue to guide future generations. Through various programs and initiatives, ALL RISE has supported more than 2,000 young people in its communities of focus, encouraging them to reach unlimited possibilities.

Prior winners of the Clemente Award include last year's winner, Justin Turner, Adam Wainwright, Curtis Granderson, Andrew McCutchen, Clayton Kershaw, David Ortiz, and Albert Pujols. Prior to Judge, the last Yankee to win the award was Derek Jeter in 2009.

"Then, off the field, he had so much compassion and care for every individual," Judge told MLB.com in September. "It didn't matter who you were. You could be the youngest fan, an older fan or even someone who wasn't a fan of baseball, and he took time out of his day to make you feel special."

The Roberto Clemente Award is named the after Pittsburgh Pirates great and Hall of Famer who in 1972 died tragically in a plane crash while en route to aid earthquake survivors in Nicaragua.