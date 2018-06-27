Yankees ace Luis Severino is somehow underrated despite being one of baseball's best pitchers

Luis Severino threw a gem on Tuesday for the New York Yankees, mowing down the Philadelphia Phillies en route to a win. His final line: seven shutout frames, nine strikeouts, six hits, and no walks. It was the second time in three starts he'd posted a goose egg. He also found time to mimic Giancarlo Stanton's batting stance:

Your browser does not support iframes.

On the season, Severino is sporting some impressive numbers. He's thrown 111 innings across 17 starts, compiling a 2.10 ERA and 5.08 strikeout-to-walk ratio -- that's 106 more strikeouts than walks. He's recorded a quality start in 76 percent of his tries.

Yet is it possible that Severino, the 24-year-old homegrown ace of the Yankees -- arguably baseball's best team -- is underrated on a national scale? Our Dayn Perry says yes:

Overrated/underrated is always subjective, but Severino somehow seems not to get as much attention as he merits. That's a very weird thing to say about a Yankee ace. — Dayn Perry (@daynperry) June 27, 2018

Perry might have a point. Consider where Severino ranks among starters with 150-plus innings since the beginning of last season in a variety of categories:

IP: 6th



ERA: 4th



FIP: 3rd



K%: 7th



SO/BB: 9th



OPS against: 3rd



Quality start rate: 5th



WAR: 5th



At worst, Severino has performed like a top-10 starter over his most recent 48 attempts; at best, he's been top five or better. He isn't some flash in the pan, either. As Jonah Keri pointed out on CBS Sports HQ (watch live here), Severino is one of the hardest throwers in baseball. So far this season, he leads all starters with 44 pitches thrown 100 miles per hour or quicker. Add in his swing-and-miss secondary offerings, his command, and his durability, and you have the dream package for a young starter.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Figuring out why Severino seems to get less attention than others is a fool's errand. The best we can offer is that it's a combination of factors: he gets overlooked because of the other, bigger stars on the Yankees roster; he doesn't have a well-known personality quirk that helps him stand out; and/or general Yankee fatigue.

It's also possible this is just the way it is for young starters. How much have you heard this year about Aaron Nola or Blake Snell's efforts?

Do yourself a favor. Read Severino's account on how he overcame life in poverty in the Dominican Republic to pitch for his favorite team. Go back and catch one of his starts. Plan to watch his next one. Just don't demand that Severino wins a Cy Young Award before you appreciate his output over the past two seasons. He and his talent deserve more than that.