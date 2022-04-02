For the second time in three weeks, the New York Yankees have traded for a backup catcher. The Yankees have acquired backstop Jose Trevino from the Texas Rangers for righty Albert Abreu and lefty Robby Ahlstrom, both teams announced. Trevino figures to be New York's Opening Day backup catcher.

Last month the Yankees acquired catcher Ben Rortvedt in the Josh Donaldson/Isiah Kiner-Falefa trade with the Minnesota Twins and Rortvedt was expected to be the backup behind Kyle Higashioka. He has not played this spring because of an oblique injury, however, and is expected to begin the season on the injured list.

Jose Trevino TEX • C • 23 BA .239 R 23 HR 5 RBI 30 SB 1 View Profile

Trevino, like Higashioka and Rortvedt, is a pitch framing extraordinaire with a light bat. The 29-year-old is a .245/.270/.364 hitter with nine home runs in 156 games spread across four seasons. Last year Trevino, Higashioka and Rortvedt ranked third, ninth and 11th in Statcast's called strike rate, respectively (min. 800 pitches caught). They are elite framers.

Last season Abreu, 26, pitched to a 5.15 ERA in 36 2/3 relief innings with the Yankees, though most of the damage came in two appearances. He allowed 11 runs and got two outs total in those two games. In his other 26 appearances, he allowed 10 runs in 36 innings. Abreu has a bowling ball sinker but also control problems.

It's worth noting Abreu is out of minor-league options, meaning he must pass through waivers to go to Triple-A. The Yankees like to use the last spot (or two) in their bullpen to shuttle fresh relievers in and out, and Abreu would have limited their roster flexibility. The rebuilding-ish Rangers can afford to keep Abreu in the bullpen and give him a long look.

Ahlstrom, 22, was New York's seventh-round pick in last year's draft. The southpaw had a 2.80 ERA in 14 start and 90 innings with the University of Oregon last spring. He has yet to make his pro debut. Ahlstrom does not rank among MLB.com's top 30 Yankees prospects.