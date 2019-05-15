Yankees acquire Kendrys Morales from A's, add another DH option with Miguel Andujar on the IL

The Yankees on Tuesday announced that they've acquired DH Kendrys Morales from the Athletics in exchange for cash considerations or a player to be named.

The Yankees were in need of help at DH after Miguel Andujar was placed on the injured list with a shoulder injury. Andujar could be facing season-ending surgery, but even if isn't the Yankees will need a bat at DH. Morales becomes the bat.

Now 35, Morales this season has struggled after 34 games in Oakland with a slash line of .204/.310/.259. Last season, however, he out up an OPS+ of 113 and hit 21 home runs in 130 games for the Blue Jays. For his career, Morales owns an OPS+ of 112 with 212 home runs across parts of 13 big-league seasons. The switch-hitting Morales over the balance of his career has been somewhat better against right-handed pitching.

This season, he's owed the balance of a $12 million salary, and he's eligible for free agency this winter.