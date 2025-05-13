The New York Yankees have activated infielder DJ LeMahieu off the injured list to make his season debut, the team announced Tuesday. In a corresponding move, Oswaldo Cabrera landed on the IL with a fractured ankle.

LeMahieu, 36, has been on the IL all season after suffering a strained left calf just two games into spring training. He played in only 67 games last season while dealing with a bone bruise in his right foot, a fractured right foot and then a right hip impingement. He wasn't very productive when on the field, either, hitting .204/.269/.259 (52 OPS+) and posting -1.6 WAR. In 2023, LeMahieu posted 1.3 WAR and he was a very good player in 2022, hitting .261 with a 110 OPS+ and 3.6 WAR in 125 games.

LeMahieu is still under contract through next season and is making $15 million both this year and in 2026. He's played a mixture of second base, third base and first base since joining the Yankees in 2019.

Paul Goldschmidt has been playing first base with Ben Rice at DH, taking the expected spot of Giancarlo Stanton. Third base is a bit less settled with Oswaldo Cabrera and Oswald Peraza. There's also the chance LeMahieu could carve out some regular playing time at second base with Jazz Chisholm Jr. on the injured list due to an oblique injury.

The Yankees enter Tuesday night's action in Seattle (NYY -115, SEA -105, over/under 7.0, per Caesars) with a three-game lead in the AL East. They are 24-17 on the season.