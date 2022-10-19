The New York Yankees' ALCS roster looks a little different headed into Game 1 against the Houston Astros on Wednesday, most notably with the addition of shortstop Oswald Peraza. Here's the full roster:

Peraza, 22, gives the Yankees' their best option at shortstop, particularly in light of Isiah Kiner-Falefa's ongoing inability to produce adequately with the bat. Peraza came into the 2022 season as a consensus overall top-100 prospect, and then he put up a solid .778 OPS at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Following a September call-up to the Bronx, Peraza thrived across 18 games with the Yankees: a .306/.404/.429 slash line with one home run, three doubles, and six walks. It remains to be seen how manager Aaron Boone uses Peraza in the upcoming series, but he surely presents the Yankees with the highest upside at shortstop.

Other changes include the addition of right-hander Frankie Montas. Montas, normally a starter, disappointed after his deadline addition from the A's. He's been laid up for some time because of a shoulder injury, and he's almost certainly in line to come out of the bullpen for Boone. Also new to the roster is 27-year-old rookie right-hander Greg Weissert, who made just 12 relief appearances for the Yankees during the regular season. Plucked off the roster the Yankees had in place for the ALDS are left-hander Lucas Luetge, utility man Marwin Gonzalez, and most significantly outfielder Aaron Hicks, who injured his knee in Game 5 against the Guardians.

Elsewhere, infielder DJ LeMahieu, outfielder Andrew Benintendi, and reliever Ron Marinaccio remain sidelined after missing the ALDS with injuries and reliever Aroldis Chapman is nowhere to be found.