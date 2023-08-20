Sunday night the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals will meet in 2023 Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. A few hours before first pitch, MLB announced the Detroit Tigers and New York Yankees will meet in next year's Little League Classic on Aug. 18, 2024. It will be the first time either team participates in the event.

As part of the Little League Classic tradition, Tigers and Yankees players will attend Little League World Series games earlier in the day next Aug. 18, and participate in events to help grow the game at the youth level.

The Little League Classic takes place at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field. Major League Baseball invested millions of dollars to renovate the facility before the inaugural Little League Classic in 2017. This year's game will be the seventh edition of the Little League Classic. It was not played during the pandemic season in 2020.

The Little League World Series, an international tournament for children ages 10-12, is held in Williamsport each August.