Yankees' Andrew McCutchen opens up about his time with the Giants and being in a much more hitter-friendly stadium

The Yankees' Andrew McCutchen has worn a few different threads in the last 12-plus months. He was dealt to the San Francisco Giants in January before being traded to the Yankees midway through the season -- and now he's starting what he undoubtedly hopes will be a deep playoff run. The 31-year-old outfielder has been adjusting to more than switching from the National League to the American League, however.

McCutchen hit five home runs in his time with the Yankees, a third of the amount he hit with the Giants. He played just 25 games in pinstripes after playing 130 for San Francisco. Of those five homers, two were at home. Of his 15 Giants home runs, four came in AT&T Park.

"Knowing you can hit it out of here to the opposite field is good," the right-handed batter McCutchen said, via the Mercury News. "I've already hit one that way that would have been an out in San Francisco."

Yankee Stadium is notoriously friendly to batters, with the short right field being one of its quirks. It's 385 feet to the fence in right-center field, versus a daunting 421 feet to right center in AT&T. Down the line, AT&T Park's fence is actually shorter, but that corner makes it tough to go opposite field. McCutchen praised the Giants while talking about how tough the park can be to hit in.

"San Francisco has a great ballpark and I did enjoy playing there, but as far as hitting the ball with power it's tough," he said. "I finished with the most homers on the Giants. And I haven't been there for a month. It just shows you how tough it can be."

While McCutchen finished first cumulatively, Evan Longoria did have 16 homers on the season.

McCutchen went from a team in a rebuild to the Yankees, which is a nice jump. However, he had nothing but good things to say about the team he started the season with.

"The Giants were a great, great organization. Bochy was amazing, the crowds were amazing," he said. "Then I go from a great franchise like that to the Yankees. It doesn't get much better than that."

The Yankees play another Bay Area team -- the Athletics -- Wednesday night for the AL Wild Card. The A's are one of the biggest surprises in baseball this season, so they'll try to upset one of the most vaunted lineups in MLB.