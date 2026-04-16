A pair of AL squads will conclude a four-game mid-week series on Thursday's MLB schedule as the New York Yankees host the Los Angeles Angels. New York (10-8) took Wednesday's contest after splitting the first two games of the series. Los Angeles (9-10) has now alternated losses with wins over its last seven outings. Max Fried (2-0, 1.93 ERA) will make the start for the Yankees, while L.A. has yet to announce a starter.

First pitch is at 1:35 p.m. ET from Yankee Stadium in New York City. The Yanks are 6-4 versus the Angels since the start of last season. The latest Angels vs. Yankees odds list New York as the -292 favorite on the money line (risk $292 to win $100). The over/under for total runs is 9.5. Before making any Yankees vs. Angels picks or MLB predictions, be sure to see the Angels vs. Yankees predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It was a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks last season. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Angels vs. Yankees and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Yankees vs. Angels:

Angels vs. Yankees money line Yankees -246, Angels +201 Angels vs. Yankees over/under 9.5 runs Angels vs. Yankees run line Yankees -1.5 (-118) Angels vs. Yankees picks See picks at SportsLine Angels vs. Yankees streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Yankees vs. Angels predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Angels vs. Yankees, the model is going Over 9.5 total runs in over/under betting. This is Fried's fifth start of the season, and he's given up more hits in each successive outing thus far. While he opened the year with a pair of scoreless games, he's given up 3 ER over each of his last two starts. Additionally, it's worth noting that this is a day game, and Fried has historically performed worse in day games than night games. His career OPS allowed is 63 points higher under the sun, while his ERA and WHIP are both higher than at night.

With the Angels yet to name a starter, it's looking like a heavy bullpen game, which isn't a good thing for Los Angeles. It ranks in the bottom 10 in baseball in bullpen ERA (4.74), and the Angels' relievers have already blown two saves -- and accumulated two losses -- in this series alone. SportsLine's model projects over 10 combined runs going on the scoreboard, on average, as the Over hits in 53.1% of simulations. Get the Yankees vs. Angels money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Angels vs. Yankees picks

After simulating every pitch of Yankees vs. Angels 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Angels vs. Yankees, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.