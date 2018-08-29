Yankees are receiving an unexpected boost during their playoff push from Luke Voit

When the Yankees acquired Luke Voit in June, it seemed like the 27-year-old needed a bit more seasoning before he'd be ready to play at a big-league level, but the club clearly thought the opportunity for him to develop into a power hitter was there. Voit appeared in eight games for the Cardinals, hitting .182 with one home run and three RBI.

Voit was immediately sent to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after the trade, and called up a few days later. He was only 3 for 16 in five games, which resulted in the Yankees sending him back down to Triple-A. Then, Voit quickly caught fire in the minors, hitting .364 in his first seven games. The Yankees brought him back up on Aug. 21, and he's stayed with the team since.

Luke Voit MLB Career:

- 3 HR in last 3 Games

- 5 HR in first 77 Games — Katie Sharp (@ktsharp) August 27, 2018

In his last 12 games as a Bronx Bomber, eight of which he started at first base, Voit slashed .351/.400/.595 with three home runs and 9 RBI. Voit has provided the Yankees with a much-needed spark as they try to catch the Boston Red Sox in the chase for the American League East crown.

Mathematically, and with six head-to-head games remaining, the Yankees still have a shot at catching the Red Sox in the division. However, the SportsLine Projection Model (@SportsLine on Twitter) the Yankees a 4.2 percent chance of winning the AL East. When the Yankees have a full roster with a healthy Gary Sanchez, Aaron Judge and Didi Gregorius, they're as good as Boston but there's the possibility that it just might not happen in time.

So it comes down to three teams that could face the Yankees in this year's AL Wild Card Game; the Houston Astros, Oakland Athletics or Seattle Mariners. When a team's missing a bulk of its core players going into September, it certainly helps build up a team's confidence when you have a new player in the clubhouse, hitting as effectively as Voit is right now.

On Aug. 7, Voit hit a two-out single in the 13th inning to push Gregorius to second for Miguel Andujar's go-ahead single against the Chicago White Sox. On Aug. 24, Voit notched the first multi-home run game of his career in the Yankees' 7-5 victory against the Baltimore Orioles. He blasted a two-run home run in the fourth inning to tie the game and another two-run homer in the 10th inning.

"It gives me goosebumps. That's why my smile was from ear to ear. It's fun stuff. It doesn't get any better than that." - Luke Voit, on the 'Luuuuuke' chants he heard after his 2nd HR Friday — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) August 25, 2018

Clearly his success at the plate has significantly contributed to New York's recent surge. On Aug. 16, the Yankees were 10 1/2 games out of first place, and just two weeks later, they've cut down that lead to 6 1/2.

When YES Network's Meredith Marakovits asked Voit about the adjustments he's made, Voit said he's keeping his focus on driving balls into the gap because he knows his strength as a power hitter.

Luke Voit notches his first career multi-homer game to power the @Yankees to an extra-inning victory in Baltimore. pic.twitter.com/jrAQC52UYH — YES Network (@YESNetwork) August 25, 2018

With Greg Bird fighting through a slump (9 for 75 in August), Voit could turn out to be one of the Yankees' most valuable acquisitions from this summer. Not only has Voit filled in the gap from Bird's absent bat but he's also provided a jolt into a sluggish New York team, and he could continue to be a impactful hitter through New York's playoff run.