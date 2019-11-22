Yankees are trying to recoup some of the $26 million owed to Jacoby Ellsbury, per report

On Wednesday, prior to the Rule 5 Draft protection deadline, the New York Yankees released Jacoby Ellsbury to clear space on the 40-man roster. The 36-year-old Ellsbury had not played in a game since 2017. The Yankees had been unable to provide any updates for when, or if, the injured Ellsbury would return to the field in time for the 2020 season, so the decision to move on from the outfielder despite the cost isn't necessarily unexpected.

The Yankees signed Ellsbury to a seven-year, $153 million deal in December 2013. He played in 520 games from 2014-17, but hasn't come close to appearing in a game in the past two seasons. Ellsbury was set to receive $21 million next season as he's still under contract for 2020, and the release will also requires a $5 million buyout. Now, the Yankees are reportedly planning to file a grievance, in an attempt to withhold some of the money they owe Ellsbury. Here's more from George King III of the New York Post:

The Post has learned, according to several people with knowledge of the situation, the Yankees are attempting to recoup some of the money by filing a grievance because Ellsbury used an outside facility to rehab injuries that kept him off the field for the past two seasons.

The Yankees reportedly held insurance on Ellsbury's contract and recouped some portion of his salary in 2018 and 2019. But George King and Ken Davidoff of the New York Post report that Ellsbury's deal is not insured in 2020, the final year on his contract.

Ellsbury was riddled with injuries during his three-year tenure with the Yankees, which included surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left hip, as well as lower back issues, an oblique strain and plantar fasciitis.

At the Rule 5 deadline, the Yankees also cut frequently injured first baseman Greg Bird and left-hander Nestor Cortes Jr. Both were designated for assignment. A total of seven minor leaguers were added to New York's Major League roster: Esteven Florial, Deivi Garcia, Luis Gil, Brooks Kriske, Luis Medina, Nick Nelson and Miguel Yajure.